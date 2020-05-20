Since school buildings closed in March, schools have offered a variety of different resources, like paper packets of homework and a patchwork of online class options. And it’s still unclear what schools will look like in the fall or when they’ll reopen. Some even say this might be a chance to retool the school calendar.

In light of all of this uncertainty, some families are considering enrolling their children in virtual schools, which often send families physical items like books and microscopes but design curriculums that are based mostly online.

Are virtual schools the right choice for your family? Are they as effective? How will making the switch affect your neighborhood schools?

Join Education Lab reporter Hannah Furfaro and engagement editor Anne Hillman for a conversation about the pros and cons of virtual schools on Thursday, May 21, at 1 p.m. They’ll answer your questions during the next Ed Lab Live, short conversations about navigating the evolving world of education.

Register here and ask your questions during the event. Check out recordings and transcripts of past events here.