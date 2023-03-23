An apparent ransomware attack forced the majority of Shoreline Community College students and staff to transition to remote work this week and prompted local and federal investigations.

The disruption began on Monday. Although Shoreline’s campus — including the Parent Child Center — remains open, the college’s website was down as of Thursday evening, and Wi-Fi on campus was inaccessible. Classes and exams are being held in person when possible and the campus payroll system has not been affected. The college has bought mobile hot spots to help alleviate the inconvenience, but there are not enough for everyone.

“We can’t ask everyone to tether their phone,” said campus spokesperson Cat Chiappa. “But we are still able to run a large amount of what we’re doing, and students can still access a lot of class things they need.”

She said the college has sent emails and hosted all-campus Zoom meetings this week to provide updates and hear concerns from staff and students. Updates have been shared through the Shoreline Support Center and an internal frequently asked questions document.

The college issued a public statement Thursday acknowledging the incident: “Immediately upon detecting the incident, Shoreline’s IT team took steps to contain the incident, and engaged industry leading third-party cybersecurity experts to help the investigation and restoration processes.”

In a ransomware attack, an attacker can lock and encrypt data files or a computer system and demand a payment to unlock them.

Advertising

Officials have yet to confirm whether the ransomware attack resulted in a breach of sensitive data.

“Ransomware attacks are egregious attacks against students, faculty and staff, and an entire college community,” said Laura McDowell, spokesperson for the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, in an email. “All 34 of our colleges remain on-guard for these types of attacks and we know Shoreline Community College is doing everything possible to restore impacted services.”

She wrote that “many of the online functions for human resources, student services, and financial services are centralized through the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and hosted in a robust, cloud-based environment with safeguards in place. This process helps protect many of the core functions at our colleges.”

About 5,000 students were enrolled at Shoreline Community College as of fall 2022, according to data from the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

This is the second time this year that a Puget Sound-area education institution was disrupted due to suspicious activities on a computer network. In late January, Edmonds School District students and staff couldn’t access internet services, and on Feb. 1 schools opened two hours late.

An investigation with forensic specialists revealed a possible data breach of Edmonds student information, including names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, dates of birth, student identification numbers, financial and medical information, and student records.

Back in the fall, three federal agencies concerned with cybersecurity issued a collective advisory about bad actors “disproportionately targeting the education sector with ransomware attacks” and that institutions should brace themselves for an increase in attacks this school year. The agencies shared a list of recommendations to help mitigate the impact of such incidents.

Last year, Inside Higher Ed reported on a surge of ransomware attacks on colleges and universities in recent years, some of which have netted intruders millions of dollars in ransom.