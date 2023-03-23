A ransomware attack has forced the majority of Shoreline Community College students and staff to transition to remote work until further notice, officials confirmed Thursday.

Local and federal officials are investigating. Although Shoreline’s campus remains open, the website is down and Wi-Fi on campus is inaccessible. The Parent Child Center remains open.

Classes and exams will be held in person when possible, officials said.

About 5,000 students were enrolled at Shoreline Community College as of fall 2022, according to data from the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

It’s the second time this year that a Puget Sound-area education institution was disrupted due to suspicious activities on a computer network. In late January, Edmonds School District students and staff couldn’t access internet services, and on Feb. 1 schools opened two hours late.

An investigation with forensic specialists revealed a possible data breach of student information, including includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, dates of birth, student identification numbers, financial and medical information, and student records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.