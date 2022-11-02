On a late Tuesday afternoon in September, Diane Sun stood at a White House presidential podium in an evening dress and recited her poem, “a recipe for steaming almost-dragon.” Among those listening: First Lady Jill Biden and the nation’s poet laureate, Ada Limón.

Two days later, Sun was back in the halls of Bellevue’s Interlake High School, navigating her senior classes — like physics and floral arranging — and making up work from her Washington, D.C., trip.

This teenage wordsmith has been crafting arguments and channeling stanzas since elementary school. Now Sun, a high school senior, is in a match with herself as she juggles the demands of two prestigious positions and finishing her International Baccalaureate program.

Not only was she named a National Student Poet; she’s also a member of the USA Debate Team. This fall, because of her roles, she’s already traveled four times and taken 13 flights, covering ground from D.C. to Mexico City, and will continue to be a jet-setter throughout the school year.

Of being a champion debater, Diane says: “I argued a lot. I argued with my teachers, my classmates, my parents, etc., and they were like, ‘You should join the debate team.’ ” She did so, in sixth grade.

Her father, Tong Sun, can attest to her willingness to pick a debate. “We’ve lost arguments with her for a very long time,” he said.

She’s already blown through the allotted five excused absences for activities. “I think at this point I’m going to be out of school more often than in it,” said Sun.

The National Student Poets Program is in its 10th year as a juried competition organized by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Open to almost 141,000 student members of the National Speech & Debate Association, USA Debate Team is a group of 12 teen debaters chosen to represent the country in international competitions. Sun is the first Washington student to make the team since at least 2013.

Nerves, journeys and secrets

In her remarks to this year’s National Student Poets, Biden, who teaches writing to community college students, said it “takes nerve and strength to pull those words from our hearts and pin them down on the page” and “to open our throats and say something true.”

First Lady Jill Biden honors the 2022 National Student Poets at the White House. Courtesy of The White House

On video, Sun appears calm and confident in her readings and speeches. But she describes herself as a once “pretty introverted and shy” kid who has — as a young Chinese American female — overcome many pressures, expectations and stereotypes.

“A lot of the reason why I started writing poetry was tied to my culture and tied to my family,” she said. “My grandfather, who I’d say is probably my biggest inspiration, was an editor before he retired in China. He loves literature of all kinds. I remember he told me the story about how, during the Cultural Revolution, he would run into warehouses to save books from being burned.”

Sun included a poem titled, “calligraphy with my grandfather” in the portfolio she submitted to the National Student Poets program.

When Sun’s grandfather found out she was a National Student Poet, “he was probably more excited than I was,” and wrote his granddaughter a congratulatory poem in Chinese.

Former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, also a former visiting professor at the University of Washington, helped judge the National Student Poets Program. He said reading Sun’s work is like “discovering diamonds.”

“Her seeing is so deep and her language is so smooth and clear,” he said. “Every line is packed with journeys and it’s packed with secrets.”

Herrera said he appreciates Sun’s insights into Chinese and Chinese American experiences.

At the White House, Sun was asked to read her poem, “a recipe for steaming almost-dragon,” in which she explains 龙门 lóngmén, the dragon gate. In Chinese mythology, carp that leap over a waterfall through the dragon gate become dragons.

After the reading, current poet laureate Ada Limón, a UW alumna, asked Sun about its structure.

“I began writing the poem thinking of writing a recipe, a series of steps. Kind of like the way we progress through life or like a fish’s life cycle,” Sun explained.

Why debate is a big deal

Sun’s parents, Tong Sun and Yue Liu, emigrated from Wuhan, China, and Diane was born and raised in Houston. Her family moved to Bellevue and found that Interlake had a strong debate team, so she started there her freshman year.

At first, while still supportive, her parents and several other people in her life didn’t “really understand the hype about debate or writing,” she said.

But as they saw Diane progress and excel in her field, her family gained a new appreciation for the work.

Student debate teams have a storied history in Texas, but less so in Washington. “I never thought I would see a student from our area get on there,” said Prabhat Aluri, one of Sun’s former coaches.

Sun would practice as much as two hours a day, in addition to team practices, said Aluri, an Interlake grad who’s now a UW student. The Interlake program attracts more than 100 students each year and is one of the largest high school debate teams in the Pacific Northwest.

Aluri describes Sun as an “incredibly hardworking individual” who has “persevered through a lot of stuff to actually reach the point that she is” in an activity and field “that should be celebrated but is not necessarily celebrated as much.”

“But [making the team] was something that she had set out to do and she’s done it,” he said.

Sun began her debate career at Houston’s Lanier Middle School, known for turning out national championship teams. Training is rigorous, and kids can compete as individuals or on a team across a variety of categories, from poetry and oration to extemporaneous speech and political debate. Sometimes judges are focused on delivery, from diction to eye contact and cadence. In the latter categories, logic, organization and evidence are crucial elements.

Even in this era of TikTok and consumer livestream broadcasting, a third of the U.S. population still cites public speaking as paralyzing fear.

During the pandemic’s global lockdowns, Diane’s father said he was struck by the students’ dedication in global meets, getting up at 1 a.m., dressed in suits to make motions, clash and summarize against the clock.

“I admire all of them,” he said.

Both Diane’s father and Aluri say they’ve watched Sun transform from a solo debater who internalized losses hard into a versatile team player who teaches younger students how to learn from losses and celebrate wins. She also advocates for the fair treatment of youth orators and debaters, starting a petition to raise awareness of abusive coaching practices and the need for proper training and accountability systems to help protect students.

Expanding the field

It’s no surprise that Sun has developed a deep interest in politics and philosophy, which she hopes to study in college, along with competing in British Parliamentary Debate.

“Then I’m hoping to go to law school, which is very classic debater,” she quipped.

Sun sees debate and poetry as critical platforms for social change and said her latest distinctions make her a living example of this.

“A landmark was being able to take my parents to the White House,” she said. “Achieving these goals kind of makes me feel unstoppable in a way.”

She also said these accomplishments help demonstrate that people can be more than a stereotype. Sun said she often hears from adults who say there needs to be more Chinese and Asian American youth interested in getting involved in politics and political roles in humanity.

“So it’s nice to know that hopefully, at least a little, I’m expanding that field,” she said.

“a recipe for steaming almost-dragon“

Poem by Interlake High School senior Diane Sun read Sept. 27 at the White House National Student Poets reading and pinning ceremony.

every few centuries, when the carp gathered at the base of the 龙门 lóngmén in thunderclouds, riled with legend and youth, we waded into the brinks of the waterfall and waited. that night we would feast upon 清蒸龙 qīngzhēng lóng.

1. check for freshness

its scales should be taut — a bowstring still drawn long after the arrow has departed. its eyes should be clear — a divine glimmer of a future once promised. its gills should be stark red — the intrusion of fate into viscera.

2. dress it to your liking

with a blade, furrow its body in angles, such that its exterior still lays neatly. only you should be aware of the aromatics buried in its torso, of the ginger rooted in its nervous system, of the scallions that replaced arteries.

3. steam for 7 minutes

in death, we replicate glory with an opiate haze. here we unwind the dreams tucked in little carp skulls: the lacy hemlines of cascades, the rumble of cast-iron gates opening, the pale heat of the heavens.

taste: flesh cleaved from the mountainside, skin sheened in gold, bones that prickle at the roof of the sky, still with the slight tang of thunder.

龙门 lóngmén — the dragon gate, in Chinese mythology, carp who leap over a waterfall through the dragon gate become dragons

清蒸龙 qīngzhēng lóng — steamed dragon

