In March, The New York Times wrote about the seven out of 895 spots at New York’s most selective public high school that went to black students — making up less than 1% of the new freshman class at Stuyvesant High School. This week, the Times returned with a deep follow-up on the city’s selective high schools and how their racial disparities weren’t always the norm: “In interviews, more than a dozen black and Hispanic students who graduated from New York City’s specialized high schools from 1975 to 1995 described the schools as oases for smart children from troubled neighborhoods. But the alumni said they were anguished that the schools have since lost nearly all of their black and Hispanic students.”

Read the perspectives of more than 7,000 local high-schoolers on what barriers they face when it comes to college, careers and success. “Let Us Succeed,” a new report from our partners at the Road Map Project, highlights these obstacles, particularly the ones facing youth of color and first-generation college students. Of those surveyed, 96% want to attend college and pursue a meaningful career. “This is a call to action for all of us by those who are most impacted by education inequity: our young people,” the report introduction says. “They are telling us — educators, education advocates, and policymakers — how to support them.”

“I have left behind me a trail of broken stereotypes,” Bruno Youn said in his commencement speech at graduation. Youn was 3 years old when his mother learned he had autism. Back then, she feared her son would never talk. Now, at 22 years old, he has graduated from Claremont McKenna College in California and delivered a speech at the ceremony. Yet Youn’s success in school is rare, The Los Angeles Times reports. “In what specialists are calling an ‘autism tsunami,’ some 500,000 teens with the disorder will enter adulthood in the next decade — and need more services to help them succeed in the way Youn has.”