I long desired to grow as a documentary photographer from the Philippines, so it was a dream come true to earn my master’s in communication at University of Washington. My scholarly experiences fed my yearning to work in the U.S. for the long haul, but then came the realization that it would be up to luck whether I received a visa to work here.

Just as many Americans go abroad to study and work at some point in their lives, each year thousands of students from other countries can apply for an F-1 visa to study in the U.S. Upon graduation, international students can seek options to stay and work here. Some may apply for permanent residency as they are eligible.

In Washington, 21,144 international students enrolled in the state’s colleges and universities during the 2021-22 school year. Some have graduated and are pursuing an H-1B visa, a nonimmigrant legal authorization that allows them to work for a specific company in the U.S. But the process is not simple. No matter what degree a student holds or how qualified they are for a job, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must pick their H-1B application from a lottery to review it.

In fiscal year 2023, the USCIS randomly selected 126,700 H-1B employer-submitted registrations, 30% of the number of applications submitted. The remaining 70% either tried again in the next lottery round or looked for other options to stay in the U.S.

It wasn’t always based on luck.

In 2017, the USCIS received thousands more applications than the regular cap of 65,000 submissions, which prompted them to randomize the system. Although the USCIS is considering increasing the selection rate next year, it won’t reform the lottery system that has caused anxiety for many international students. For them, the job search has the additional hurdle of finding an employer that can sponsor their application within 90 days of starting short-term Optional Practical Training in their field of study.

I’m grateful that my previous employer submitted my registration twice, but it never got picked from the lottery. I watched my friends receive their H-1B visas as my windows of opportunity closed.

To shed light on the USCIS’ current H-1B procedure and to find solace in my grief, I sought to hear from Seattle-based international students, particularly Asian women like me.

These are some of our stories.

Charissa Soriano

Degree: Master of communication in communities and networks, UW

Current visa status: F-1 student visa, applying for an O-1 visa

In the five years I’ve been in Seattle, I’ve lived in four different neighborhoods and explored more whenever I walked or took public transit. I’ve celebrated five birthdays, including my recent big three-zero. It can be a struggle to be an international student, but I’ve lived a fruitful life with my cat, Luna, and my partner, Michael. We play at home, we travel to new places, and we create indelible memories together with our beloved families and friends. It’s why I haven’t given up the fight toward a life in the U.S. where I’m free to work in any space without worrying about my legal status.

After never being picked from the lottery and then getting laid off this year, I wanted to reevaluate my dreams and alternative ways I can live here without tethering myself to a company. I discovered that I have options, such as the O-1 visa, a visa that people with “extraordinary ability” in specialized fields — sciences, arts, education, business or athletics — can apply for. I’m presently adding to my body of work, so my immigration lawyer can make a successful case about me.

I’m a fighter, but it shouldn’t be an arduous undertaking to acquire a work visa in the U.S. The H-1B lottery system needs to change — perhaps by turning it into a points-based system like in the UK while also raising the cap for application submissions, especially since the USCIS has seen an increase of registrations over the years.

Sharon Marcell

Degree: Doctorate in education in organizational leadership, Northwest University

Current visa status: F-1 student visa, applying for an H-1B in 2024

Graphic design was the ideal career choice for Marcell, 30, but she has prioritized getting an H-1B visa even if it means switching to another industry. When she first came to the U.S. under her F-1 visa, she completed her bachelor of fine arts to become a graphic designer. She returned to Indonesia after her OPT expired the following year. Though her decision to return to the U.S. was largely career-driven, Marcell left Indonesia for good because she didn’t receive support from her family and friends when she experienced sexual and workplace abuse there. Determined to stay in the U.S., she came back for her master’s and then doctorate degrees, pivoting to project management and leadership to increase her job prospects and extend the time she has to receive an H-1B visa.

Marcell now works at a communications firm willing to sponsor her H-1B application. She sees her future here because the culture resonates with her: “I find that the West Coast has values that I’m looking for. I enjoy the diversity in Seattle. I love how green and lush it is, too. PNW is perfect for me.”

Ashley Lee

Degree: Master of communication in digital media, UW

Current visa status: F-1 student visa, applying for an H-1B in 2024

Lee, 25, is a career-driven marketing specialist who wants to gain more experience in her field before eventually returning to Taiwan where her family and longtime boyfriend reside. She works at the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, AI2, and plans to apply for an H-1B before her OPT extension for STEM workers expires next year. Her experience here puts her at the forefront of technological innovation, which she can leverage when she starts applying for work in Taiwan.

As she navigates both worlds, Lee likes to keep her life as normal as possible. She enjoys reading and caring for her guinea pig, Bunny, and is settling down in her new Redmond apartment. Lee feels she’s right where she needs to be: “Living in the U.S. means more freedom to try new experiences and meet new people, which I believe will be precious times when I look back someday in the future.”

Cara Qiu

Degree: Master of science in business analytics, Northeastern University

Current visa status: F-1 student visa, H-1B application under review

Qiu arrived in the U.S. from China at the age of 16. Now 26, she’s worked to build a career while assimilating to American culture, growing her network, and gaining experience as a business analyst. She says the role is at the intersection of her “interest, strength, and the market demand.” Her partner, Brandon, whom she relies on in good times and bad, has seen her become the woman that she is today.

After her yearlong OPT, she earned her master’s degree to lengthen her stay in the U.S. and attempt to obtain an H-1B visa through her next job. Without a break between work and her graduate program, she persisted to find a job despite hiring freezes and the aftermath of the pandemic. A tech company hired her in late 2022 and submitted her H-1B petition, and she was selected from the lottery last April. Qiu could receive her H-1B by October.

“The reason I’m still in the U.S. today is because I planned out steps ahead of time. [But the] H-1B is something I had no control over. It was destiny. I’m super grateful that I got selected,” she said.

Yijin Kim

Degree: Master of communication in digital media, UW

Current visa status: H-1B visa holder for almost a year

Once in a while, Kim, 28, invites friends to her apartment to make Korean food and watch Korean dramas together. It keeps her connected to her ethnic culture and diminishes any feelings of homesickness. I joined her and her friends one summer afternoon for gimbap she made from scratch. It was delicious. So were the conversations.

Kim initially thought she would be returning to Korea after her STEM OPT expired, but when her company, Shineflow, a Korean-based brand and business consulting agency with an office in Seattle, agreed to sponsor her H-1B visa application, she took a chance. They submitted her application in 2022 and the USCIS chose hers among a sea of hopeful petitions. She was granted an H-1B visa later that year.

Despite other challenges that may come her way, Kim hopes to continue living here because “I feel like I’m the most original version of myself in the U.S. and I know that that will make me happy eventually.”

Anushka Gupta

Degree: Master of science in computer science, University of Florida

Current visa status: H-1B visa holder for three years

Gupta, a 28-year-old software engineer, cares for her parents and her brother. Her financial independence through her H-1B visa and her job enables her to live the active and social lifestyle she enjoys with her friends while providing opportunities for her family. This spring, she took her parents from India and her brother, who had just finished his exchange program at UF, on a trip to visit states across the U.S.

Gupta got help submitting her H-1B petition through Wayfair, her previous employer. USCIS picked her application during the company’s second submission attempt in 2020. While waiting for her visa to be approved, she received an offer from Microsoft, and they held the offer for her until she could transfer in November. She moved to Seattle the following year. Gupta plans to stay here as she sees its benefits for her and her family: “Earning here I can do the best for them. We had a loan on our house. It wouldn’t have been completely paid off if I didn’t have an H-1B and a job in the U.S.”