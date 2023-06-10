Hours before he was scheduled to give the commencement speech to the University of Washington’s graduating class of students, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona canceled his appearance, citing an ongoing strike by graduate and postdoctoral researchers.

“Secretary Cardona will not cross the picket line to give the commencement address,” a spokesperson for Cardona said in a statement. “We respect the collective bargaining process and hope the parties can reach a resolution soon.”

“We congratulate the University of Washington Class of 2023 and their families on this big accomplishment,” the statement continued. “We are proud of you and wish you continued success.“

After months of negotiations, about 2,400 UW researchers went on strike Wednesday for failing to reach a contract agreement. The group of research scientists and engineers, represented by United Auto Workers Local 4121, have not reached agreement on three core demands: more pay, child care and an inclusive workforce.

“We do believe our strength is in our ability to come together and we’re appreciative of him not crossing the picket line,” union President Levin Kim said in a phone interview.

Cardona was in town to give a commencement speech at Saturday’s graduation, the first time he had scheduled events in Washington since he was appointed in March 2021. On Friday he toured two Seattle-area high schools to learn more about their career technical education programs. At the Seattle Maritime Academy he was accompanied by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and at Lake Washington High School, Congresswoman Rep. Suzan DelBene joined him.

Cardona’s commencement address was scheduled in early March, according to UW spokespeople. There wasn’t a replacement speaker.

“Today is about celebrating our graduates and their amazing accomplishments,” said Victor Balta, UW spokesperson. “We have plans to return to the bargaining table Monday and will continue to negotiate in good faith, as we have been.”

Research scientists and engineers began bargaining with university officials in August 2022 and have held over 30 sessions. Postdocs joined forces with researchers in October.

Kim said researchers and postdocs plan to strike until a tentative agreement is reached. On Saturday, UAW Local 4121 had a tent in front of the Husky Stadium to celebrate the graduates.

Some graduates are union members and many picketers also work with students who graduated Saturday, Kim said. “Today was a great opportunity to celebrate students’ work. Everyone was cheering for the graduates and it was so heartening to see.”