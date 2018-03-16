The Seattle School Board won’t reveal its finalists for superintendent until late March. But one unorthodox candidate — a 15-year-old Franklin High student — already announced her official bid for the job.

The Seattle School Board didn’t list any formal requirements when it advertised the job for a new superintendent to take over the state’s largest school district this summer.

But the board did specifically encourage “nontraditional candidates” to apply — even if they didn’t have the typical background for the position. And that caught the eye of at least one unorthodox applicant — 15-year-old India Unwin — who recently submitted her official bid for the job.

“I don’t think it gets any more ‘nontraditional’ than as student of the school district!” said India, a freshman at Franklin High School.

On Saturday, the School Board met in a closed-door session to consider the 63 applicants but will keep their identities and qualifications confidential until revealing two to three finalists in late March.

India doubts the board will seriously consider her for the job — “I would be a top candidate … if I were twice my age,” she said. Still, she highlighted her experience as a current student to underscore a résumé that includes proficiency in Mandarin and the creation of an after-school coding program for girls at South Seattle Elementary.

“I would bring a diverse set of perspectives … that the other applicants may not have,” India said in an email, with her signature reading “Future Superintendent??”

“I could provide input and solutions to a wide range of issues regarding equity and equality within the district,” she added.

In particular, India said her main focus as superintendent would be to close the long-standing — and widening — opportunity gaps in Seattle schools. As a student, she said she’s noticed a concentration of historically underserved students in South Side schools.

She also has watched her mother work on a parent-led project to expose and find solutions to disparities in parent fundraising across the district.

“We have a long way to go before everything is equal, and I want to shorten that time as much as I can,” India said.

It’s not unprecedented for high-school students to win election to school boards. But the superintendency is a full-time job, raising questions about whether a student can even do it.

Washington state also requires superintendents without a traditional administrator’s certificate to at least be certified as a teacher for three years.

While she may not meet that minimum requirement, the supporters who wrote letters of recommendation for India certainly considered her a worthy candidate.

“Her unique perspective gives her the advantage in knowing the shortcomings and issues that affect Seattle schools on the ground,” wrote one supporter who works at a museum where India volunteers. “Rather than coming from outside the state or city, she is strongly connected to our community and schools as they are now.”

Another praised India’s ability as a baby-sitter.

“Maintaining peace among our children requires a lot of patience and perseverance, and India has a long track record of successfully doing so,” the mother wrote.

Even if she doesn’t get the job, India pledged to continue campaigning for change in Seattle schools. She has drawn inspiration from a group of teenagers running for governor in Kansas, where there is no age requirement for public office.

“I’m trying to reach the people who can really make a change and fix these issues, like the School Board,” India said. “I want to work with them and support them in making our district as equitable and equal as possible.”