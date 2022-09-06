Seattle teachers are poised to strike.

The Seattle Education Association announced Tuesday that 95% of its members who voted on the measure approved a strike authorization over Labor Day weekend, after its board recommended members do so last week.

The authorization does not guarantee a strike will happen, but it gives union leaders the authority to call one if the union and the school district cannot agree. But the clock is ticking; Seattle Public Schools are scheduled to begin Wednesday, which means the start of school will be delayed if the district and union cannot agree by then.

“Our Bargaining Team continues to work at the table and we still hope to announce an agreement rather than a strike tonight,” the union told members in an email.

The Seattle Education Association, a roughly 6,000-member union, has been in negotiations with Seattle Public Schools for months. The group is focused largely on higher pay and services for special education and multilingual students.

Part of the union’s demands are that the district maintains staffing ratios for special education and multilingual learners and that the district seeks more staff input as it aims to provide services for those students in general education classrooms. The union also wants the district to guarantee interpretation services during meetings with families and translation of documents for special education students.

Seattle isn’t the only district facing a rocky start to the school year. Kent teachers went on strike Aug. 25, calling for pay raises and more manageable caseloads for educators working with English learners and special education students.

Regardless of whether they ultimately go on strike, the Seattle Education Association has planned a rally at the district’s main office Wednesday afternoon.

In an update sent to teachers, the union said it hopes to announce an agreement later Tuesday instead, as the bargaining team continues to negotiate with the district, but should that not happen picket lines start at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.