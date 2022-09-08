Although Seattle educators are still on strike in a push for smaller class sizes and caseloads, and more pay, both sides have recently agreed to a few changes in the contract. It’s a sign that negotiations are inching forward.

School is canceled Friday, marking day three of the Seattle Education Association strike. Superintendent Brent Jones said, ideally, schools would start Monday — but he couldn’t give a definitive projection.

“The teams are moving forward; they’re making progress — certainly not fast enough for me,” Jones said in a phone interview Thursday. “I do desperately want to have everyone back in school. I think we’re coming to an end here soon.”

Elsewhere in the region, Kent School District teachers went back to school Thursday after reaching an agreement with the district. The strike lasted nine days.

Late Wednesday evening, the Seattle union and district came to an agreement on a restorative justice plan, said Julie Popper, spokesperson for the Washington Education Association, the statewide teachers’ union. Restorative justice focuses on repairing harm that’s been done, rather than punishment. The new plan would go hand in hand with a newly created staff civility policy, which replaced a harassment, intimidation and bullying policy.

To ensure fairness and to be certain that complaints are taken seriously in the new process, Popper said, SEA wanted a third-party mediator to be involved in these investigations, and the district agreed.

Advertising

This agreement still doesn’t touch on the union’s biggest asks, for smaller teacher-to-student ratios in special education and multilingual programs, more pay, and support in classrooms. But both sides agreed that it showed signs of progress.

Union and district leaders have also said they want to use a more inclusionary model in special education, so students receiving services can spend as much time as possible in general education classrooms. But educators worry that the district isn’t providing enough support staff — instructional aides and paraeducators — to make that possible.

Jones wouldn’t say whether Seattle Schools has enough staff to meet the teacher-to-student ratios the union wants, or explain why the union and district are clashing on this issue. SEA also won’t go into detail about its proposals.

“The extent that we need additional staff, that’s being discussed at the table,” Jones said. “I’m trusting the teams are talking about everything that is required to get a deal done regarding inclusion. We want to make sure the supports are appropriate and adequate for teachers and educators.”

Another issue: pay, especially for paraeducators, whose starting hourly wage is $19 an hour — lower than other school districts in the area, including Northshore, Lake Washington, Bellevue and Highline. Base pay salaries for Seattle teachers are also slightly lower than area districts.

“Salary is always an issue,” Jones said. “It is a big, giant issue. However, I do believe that the teams are coming closer to an understanding of what the needs are versus the capacity.”

Advertising

Jones said he wants parents to know the district is working to improve educational outcomes for all students and that it’s been the priority. He also said the district is ready for students to return as soon as there is an agreement with the union.

Students will have to make up missed school days, but no decision has been made about timing, Jones added.

“We know that educators are on the ground every day, and we know their work has become more complex and more demanding as we emerge from the trauma of the pandemic,” Jones said. “We have tremendous respect and tremendous admiration for their work.”