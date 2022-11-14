The shooting death of a student at Ingraham High School last week prompted Seattle students across the district to walk out of classes in protest Monday.

Students planned to assemble at Seattle City Hall at 11:30 a.m. to demand more mental health support, more restrictions on gun access and more training for security staff in schools. Hundreds of kids participated in similar rallies last school year, held in response to school shootings in Michigan and Texas and threats of school violence in Seattle and across the country.

Monday’s walkout was organized by the Seattle Student Union and Ingraham Students Against Gun Violence.

“We have been working around the clock these past couple days with the Ingraham High School community to try and find a way to best have their needs heard,” Seattle Student Union members said in an announcement about the organized walkouts.

Their demands include:

Staffing mental health counselors in every school at a ratio of at least 1 per every 200 students and ensuring that the counselors are representative of the diverse backgrounds of the students.

Updating safe firearm storage laws nationally.

More de-escalation and anti-racism training for Seattle Public Schools security guards.

Banning assault rifles.

While there have been threats of violence in Seattle schools before, Tuesday’s shooting at Ingraham was the first shooting inside a city school building since the 1990s.

Two boys, a 14- and a 15-year-old, are being held in juvenile detention in connection to the Ingraham shooting. Neither the victim, nor the suspected teens, have been identified.

“We are students, we are kids. We are fighting for changes that are long overdue,” student organizers wrote in a prepared statement. “The majority of SPS students are under the age of 18 and are facing the consequences of our state’s continued inaction as they can’t vote. It is easy to feel hopeless but we must remember what we do have. We have our voices. We have our numbers. We can create powerful change.”

During a Seattle School Board meeting last week, Superintendent Brent Jones introduced a new safety initiative that would include: a districtwide safety and security audit; the creation of a “community action team,” which would include city and police personnel, and the creation of a “child well-being council.”