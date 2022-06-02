More than 100 Roosevelt High School students walked out of class Thursday morning to demand stricter gun regulations and to call attention to the need for mental health specialists at every school – specialists who could help students come to grips with the anxiety and fear caused by mass shooting events.

More protests are planned in the days to come, in response to the Texas school shooting last week that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The students marched to the University of Washington’s Red Square, where they held a 15-minute period of silence for the victims of the Texas school shooting. In addition to a mental health specialist at every school, they also asked for a ban on assault weapons in Washington.

Roosevelt student Esmae Nelson said they feel lucky to live in a state with stricter gun laws than most, but “guns are still out there,” Nelson said. “Lack of supports for students is still out there. The fact that it (a shooting) can still happen is always in the back of your mind.”

Added fellow Roosevelt student Levi Johnson: “I felt scared to go to school, and targeted.”

Thursday’s walkout was preceded by a Wednesday afternoon protest in front of Seattle City Hall, where students also asked Gov. Jay Inslee to hold a special legislative session to ban all semi-automatic weapons.

“Every day, we’re walking into a school building and we have the likelihood that we might be shot,” said Sydney Walter, a 17-year-old Nova High School senior and organizer of the City Hall rally.

“That’s a terrifying likelihood, and yet every single day we are still asked to come back,” Walter said.

Inslee’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But last week in a Twitter post, he called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws and touted the legislation Washington has already passed, including universal background checks and bans on high-capacity magazines, ghost guns and bump stocks.

This isn’t the first rally students have organized this year advocating for stronger safety protocols in schools. And even though there have been no deadly shootings in Seattle-area schools this year, threats and lockdowns have become commonplace.

In November and December, after a school shooting in Michigan, some Seattle schools shut down and others went on lockdown because of threats of violence. Multiple students were arrested and one was charged with felony harassment for threatening to kill and false reporting.

In response, some teachers held sickouts to take time to process the uptick in threats of violence directed at schools.

Seattle students rallied in front of district headquarters in January to advocate for stronger safety protocols.

The Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility is planning a prayer vigil tonight for victims of the Texas shooting. On Friday, the Seattle Education Association is calling on members of the teachers union to wear red as part of a day of action against gun violence. The national group March for Our Lives is planning simultaneous marches across the country on June 11.