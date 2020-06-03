Seattle’s public school students held a virtual protest at noon Wednesday by going outside to chant for an end to police violence, then posting videos of themselves protesting on Instagram.

Many students have been unable to protest in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re also “very fired up and very upset with what’s been going around the country and around the world,” said Angelina Riley, a junior at Rainier Beach High School and a member of the NAACP Youth Council.

The group has organized under several Instagram hashtags, including #Studentshavehadenough, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, #JusticeForBlackStudents and #JusticeForBlackLives. The idea of a virtual student protest has quickly traveled around the region and the country, Riley said, and she’s been contacted by students as far away as Minnesota.

The Seattle group has a list of demands for elected officials, including that they hold police and schools accountable for abusive behavior toward Black students, eliminate the presence of police in all schools and implement restorative justice and de-escalation tactics.

An Instagram poster using the #Studentshavehadenough hashtag called for Highline schools to terminate its contract with the King County Sheriff’s Department, “and remove ‘school resource officers’ from Highline schools,” the post says. School resource officers are typically police officers who are stationed in schools.

Here are a few of their Instagram posts:

