After months of deciding where to make cuts to avoid a multimillion dollar deficit, the Seattle School Board on Thursday approved its $1.17 billion budget for the next school year.

Since last year, Seattle Public Schools staff has worked to eliminate a $131 million budget shortfall projected for the 2023-24 school year. Some of the largest reductions were in the central office; the goal was to keep the cuts furthest away from classrooms, but some academic program reductions were unavoidable, district officials said.

Although schools had the fewest amount of reductions — about $10.2 million — many students and staff have organized and advocated for specific programs and classes to be saved in recent months.

The most notable changes are happening at Washington Middle School. The Central District school is losing the Technology Access Foundation, or TAF, a technology program aimed at improving academic outcomes for students of color. The program — focused on teaching science, technology, engineering and math — required more staff than officials said the district could afford. The district had to break its contract with TAF early, after just two years.

The middle school was also set to lose a jazz band class, but after an outpouring of advocacy and support, private donors gave the district money to sustain the class for at least one more school year.

SPS had to liquidate its rainy-day fund, $42.2 million, to dig itself out of the deficit. Another big chunk of money — $20.8 million in employee costs and $10.4 million in non-employee costs — came out of the central office.

The district spends the biggest chunk of its money on general instruction (43.4%) and special education (21.2%). SPS is spending $44.5 million more on special education this upcoming school year compared to the last, bringing the total to $248.4 million, in part because of the extra money lawmakers approved for the program this past legislative session.

The district’s financial worries haven’t been resolved yet. A deficit of roughly $104.4 million is projected for the 2024-25 school year. That figure was last updated in May and will likely fluctuate.

Since the 2019-20 school year, SPS has lost about 3,400 students, and is projecting a decline for the next decade because of pandemic-related reasons and falling birthrates. The state funds schools based on enrollment, so a decline in enrollment means less money. Nationally, schools have experienced steep enrollment declines after the pandemic, putting many districts in a tough financial position.

There’s no clear solution to how district staff will balance the 2024-25 budget, but board members and administrators are starting to put some ideas on the table, including closing some schools. School closures could save about $28 million.

Superintendent Brent Jones said community meetings about “well-resourced schools” will begin in August. The conversations will be about “accelerating learning for our students and ensuring that our schools remain viable and strong for generations to come.”

“I want to emphasize that is not a conversation about school consolidation and scarcity,” Jones said during the board meeting. “There is no predetermined list of schools for consolidation, nor a playbook from other districts on school closures.”

Earlier this year, the Bellevue School Board voted to close two schools to ease a budget crunch. The Eastside district anticipated a $31 million shortfall for the 2023-24 school year, in part because of a declining student population, and closing schools helped balance its budget. But the process was contentious, with many families affected by the decision questioning the district’s timing and transparency.

Seattle will hold five in-person meetings about school consolidation in different parts of the city. There will also be one virtual meeting.