Seattle students demanded more funding for counselors and mental health resources and asked for a permanent ban on police presence on school grounds during two events held as part of Black Lives Matter at School this week. They also demanded funding for ethnic studies.

On Wednesday, at least 40 Seattle Public Schools students and educators rallied outside the John Stanford Center, the district’s headquarters, before heading into a School Board meeting to give public testimonials.

Miles Hagopian, a student at Mercer International Middle School, listed the group’s demands: support for Black and ethnic studies, hiring of more Black educators, ending zero-tolerance discipline and funding counselors rather than police officers.

He shared an ACLU report detailing that only three U.S. states met the recommended counselor-to-student ratio. Washington’s ratio was almost two times worse than the recommended ratio.

Hagopian said the demands come amid conversations to bring police back on campus after the November shooting at Ingraham High School that left one student dead.

“More guns in schools do not make school safer,” he said. “At the end of the day, [funding counselors is] what really will keep Black and brown students safe.”

Lena Jones, an SPS educator teaching Black studies and English, asked the board for ethnic studies funding.

Black, Indigenous and other students of color have to take special classes to learn their history. Without those classes, they’re learning history through a Eurocentric perspective, she said.



“Students … should be allowed to learn about all the different people we have in this beautiful city and should not be shut out.“

The Wednesday rally followed a student panel discussion Tuesday at Roosevelt High School about whether officers should be stationed at Seattle schools.

The panelists also called on leadership to protect ethnic studies and curriculum, at a time where several school boards have stripped the courses across the U.S.

“We know that ethnic studies programs are vulnerable when the school budgets get cut,” said Jesse Hagopian, an author and Seattle educator who helped found Black Lives Matter at School Week.

The panel speakers raised concerns about having police officers stationed at Seattle’s public schools, and argued that leaders continue to ignore student demands for counselors and resources to address the root causes that prompt students to bring weapons to school.

Law enforcement needs to change their practices and training so officers can enter communities and schools with good intentions, one student said.

During the panel, students criticized decisions to fund police presence on school grounds while ignoring investments to mental health resources and school curriculum that teaches U.S. history from the perspective of Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.

The discussion comes as Washington legislators are debating proposals to increase police presence on school campuses across the state.

“I believe school safety looks like prioritizing students,” said an Ingraham High School student who gave her name only as Marta. At Ingraham, there was a police presence in the weeks after the shooting last fall, she said, but later the officers left and there was no investment on student safety.

“It felt performative,” she said, explaining that officers and counselors need to build real relationships with students so that they feel comfortable going to them.

The panel outlined fears that students of color face when they see a police officer in school because of a long history of punishing and overpolicing Black, Indigenous and other communities of color — a problem that has had deadly consequences for many.

First-time arrests double the odds that a student will drop out of high school, while a first-time court appearance quadruples those odds, and juvenile arrests increase a student’s chance of future imprisonment, Jesse Hagopian said.

“We just can’t stand for that in our schools,” he said.

Schools can remain safe without a police presence if they work to build community and make sure there’s a real relationship between educators, security officers and students, said Michael Dixon, a retired security specialist and former Black Panther.

To enhance safety in schools, educators must respond to root issues when conflict occurs and not default to suspensions only, said Chelsea Gallegos, a mental health counselor at Franklin High School’s Teen Health Center.

“Real safety looks like social emotional learning happening in classrooms … where kids learn how to regulate their emotions,” she said.