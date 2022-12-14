Seattle Public Schools is planning for students to go home with their computers and other electronic devices before winter break in case the district rings in the new year with unplanned weather-related closures.

In an email to families Tuesday, the district said students should bring laptops and chargers home over break in case the in-person return to school on Jan. 3 is delayed by inclement weather. It said staffers are preparing to send home devices with Elementary students who may not be accustomed to bringing them to and from school.

The district said the move is in response to requests from parents and staff to avoid possibly extending the end of the school year into early July, after the teachers strike postponed the start of the school year in September. The end of the current academic year is scheduled for June 30, with July 3, 5 and 6 earmarked as possible snow makeup days.

According to the email, families will receive information from the district in case start times are delayed or the district moves to remote learning because of unsafe road conditions caused by snow or ice. If schools are forced to go remote, the first day of remote learning will be on a 2-hour delay. Families should expect communication from their school about what the remote learning day would look like, the email said.

According to a frequently asked questions page on the district’s website, meals will not be served in school buildings during weather-related closures.