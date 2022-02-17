Seattle Public Schools officials will soon decide on a new contract for what has become its most unpredictable service: a ride on a yellow school bus.

School transportation giant First Student, Seattle Schools’ current carrier, and a newcomer, Zum, are the only bidders on a contract to offer bus service through 2025. The current contract expires Aug. 31.

A Seattle Schools spokesperson said the district has begun contract negotiations with one of these bidders but did not disclose which one.

That the district managed to attract more than one bidder was what one school district leader called “great news.” First Student, which over the last decade has absorbed some of its competitors and their contracts in the region, has in recent years been the sole bidder. The district’s current contract with First Student began in 2017 and was extended twice. It is worth around $40 million annually.

In its request for bidders, the district put the greatest emphasis on the contractor’s ability to keep a full staff.

Immense difficulty recruiting and retaining enough drivers nationwide have plagued First Student and the school district since at least 2018, causing hourslong delays to service and skyrocketing expenses. Difficulties attracting workers only worsened during the pandemic, as many bus drivers were furloughed when schools moved to remote learning, and then quit for other jobs. The district was forced to cut service for thousands of families.

Some families have called for the district to end its relationship with First Student or bring the service in-house because of those disruptions.

Zum, a California-based company founded in 2014, says it is the antidote to these problems — billing itself as a progressive, immigrant-run company that stepped in when First Student faltered in other places like San Francisco and Oakland. The company has also provided supplementary service to Seattle Schools during the driver shortages.

First Student, owned by Swedish based private-equity firm EQT AB, argues it has the advantage of experience.

In their proposals to the district, both companies pledged a strong focus on recruiting and driver morale. Zum, which would charge the district more for buses, has a higher pay scale than First Student, paying its drivers between $30 to $35 an hour. First Student says it would gradually increase its pay scale over the course of several years, starting this summer with driver pay between $27 and $32 an hour and climbing to $29 to $35 an hour by April 2024.

For standard-sized buses, First Student would charge between $572 to $870 per day per bus (depending on how many buses are needed), and Zum would charge between $617 and $947.

The district may alter school schedules next year so that there are three different bell times in the morning and afternoon. This would reduce the number of buses and workers required because drivers could run more than one route. This was the system in place before 2017; the switch to the district’s current bell schedule coincides with the worst of the driver shortage.

Both companies also promise, if the district seeks it, a transition to a 100% electric fleet by 2027. Zum also claims it is “carbon neutral” because it invests in emissions reduction projects.

Ashley Davies, executive operations director at Seattle Schools, said during a school board meeting last week that her team was “super close” to extending a final offer.

It’s possible that district officials may award the contract to both companies.