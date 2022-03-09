Seattle Public Schools students and staff won’t be required to wear masks at school beginning Monday, district officials announced in a statement Wednesday. Masks will also be optional on school buses.

The switch to optional masking comes after Gov. Jay Inslee announced mask mandates would be dropped at schools, child-care facilities and most other businesses, although Seattle interim superintendent Brent Jones says he “strongly encourages” students and staff keep masks on.

“While Public Health is no longer mandating masks, masking is an individual choice,” Jones said in a statement. “We won’t tolerate shaming or judging anyone in our schools for wearing a mask or not wearing a mask.”

The district has to be ready to return to masking or other COVID-19 mitigations if community transitions increase or an outbreak occurs in a classroom, school, or district building, Jones said.

