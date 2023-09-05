It’s increasingly likely that more than 600 Seattle Public Schools custodians, cafeteria workers, gardeners, alarm monitors and security workers will go on strike.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302’s contract with the district expired Aug. 31 and officials have yet to come to a tentative agreement, according to a statement from union representatives. The first day of school is Wednesday.

The district made an offer eight days before the contract expired for standard wages set by the state, the statement said. Workers represented by Local 302 are some of the lowest-paid jobs in the district and the union is seeking more pay.

The union argues educators’ and students’ needs won’t be met without the 600 members.

“The culinary workers prepare and serve the students breakfast and lunch,” the statement said. “The custodians create a clean, warm, and welcoming environment in the schools. The gardeners keep the grounds looking

their best. The security and alarm monitors keep the students and staff safe.”

Union leaders said SPS “invited” Local 302 to strike. District negotiators said the district can operate without them. It’s unclear whether the start of the school year would be delayed if the union decides to strike.

Advertising

Seattle Public Schools could not be immediately reached for comment. However, the district’s website says school starts Sept. 6.

The Seattle Education Association, the district’s largest union, with 6,000 members, stands in solidarity with Local 302, a spokesperson said. If workers strike, it’s unclear whether educators would cross the picket line or return to work.

Last year, SEA went on strike, which delayed the start of the school year by a week. Educators were demanding more pay as well as manageable staff-to-student ratios, especially for multilingual learners and students who have individualized education plans and receive special education services.

Teamsters Local 174 and the Joint Council of Teamsters No. 28 are also in support of the union. If all three unions refuse to cross the picket line, it’s unlikely SPS would be able to open schools Wednesday.