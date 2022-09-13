Seattle Public Schools educators voted Tuesday to suspend their five-day strike, pending a ratification of a full contract between the district and union.

A suspension means that educators will return to work Wednesday, and school will begin for all students.

The vote follows an announcement late Monday night that the union and district had reached a tentative agreement. Union members still need to vote on the agreement, likely later this week. If members reject the full agreement, the strike could start up again.

According to a tweet from the union, 78% of members voted and 57% of those members approved the motion to suspend the strike.

Hi SEA,

We came together and showed our strength on the picket lines and in our community, and now the membership has made our voices heard that we're ready to get back to our students.



78% of the members voted and by 57% approved a motion to suspend our strike. — SeattleEdAssoc (@SeattleEdAssoc) September 14, 2022

The vote came after a nearly eight-hour Zoom call with numerous tense exchanges between union leadership and general membership. At one point, more than 4,500 of the union’s 6,000 members were on the call, with many reporting they faced technical issues.

At several points during the call, a clearly frustrated union president Jennifer Matter sparred with members over the union’s bylaws and procedures for voting and debating, calling several members out of order and muting mics.

Advertising

Members who spoke on the call seemed split; a faction supported a suspension of the strike, while another sizable group of educators complained they didn’t have sufficient time to review a summary of the tentative agreement, which union leadership shared close to midnight Monday.

Pointed questions from members continued after the union opened voting at around 3 p.m. Union leaders kept the call open until the poll closed at 4:30.

A full membership vote to suspend a strike is a departure from 2015, the last time the union struck. In that instance, the union’s leaders and a representative assembly of the membership voted to suspend their work stoppage.

Out of SEA’s 6,000 members, about 75% voted to authorize the strike.

This story will be updated.