A tentative one-year contract calls for a 10.5 percent raise for 6,000 Seattle Public Schools employees, according an email sent late Saturday afternoon to members of the Seattle Education Association.

The deal, reached late Friday, also includes five days of paid parental leave for teachers and substitutes, classified staff and office personnel. Union members and the School Board are still to vote on the contract.

Saturday’s email was signed by Phyllis Campano and Michael Tamayo, the union’s president and vice president. Campano was not immediately available for comment, but the district confirmed the information in an email.

Their message noted that the union’s 2015-2018 contract with the district had been extended through Sept. 9. The raise and other benefits awarded by the new agreement would be retroactive to Aug. 31, when the current contract expired.

Under the 2015-2018 contract, Seattle teachers earn between $50,604 and $100,763. A 10.5 percent hike would change the range of pay to $55,984 to $111,343.

While 10.5 percent may appear hefty, teachers in neighboring districts have secured even higher salary bumps.

Teachers in Bellevue, Lake Washington and Snoqualmie Valley schools will soon see their paychecks rise by as much as 14-25 percent under new contracts their unions bargained with school districts earlier this summer.

In Everett, a starting teacher will earn $54,677 while their colleagues at the higher end of the pay scale will take home $120,776.

The maximum salary now offered in Edmonds, Lake Washington and Shoreline schools will top $114,000; $112,000; and $120,000, respectively.

More details on the Seattle contract were not immediately available.

The union’s board of directors will review “documents and summaries” Tuesday evening. Following that review, the general membership will get more information on the deal, the email said.

Union members will vote on the contract next Saturday at Benaroya Hall. The Seattle School Board will review and vote at its Sept. 18 meeting, said board President Leslie Harris.

The deal also would increase the number of counselors in secondary schools and nurses, while expanding school-based racial-equity teams and health-care benefits for substitute teachers, according to an announcement of the tentative agreement posted on the district website Friday evening that was later removed. A different version was posted soon after.

“Our team jumped the gun. In alignment with our agreement with SEA we pulled back the high-level summary. It is important we honor SEA’s communication with their members as mentioned above,” the district said in a statement.

Citing labor laws and a desire to respect union membership, the union and the school board and the school district have kept a tight lid on the deal.

Reached for comment after news of the tentative agreement broke Friday evening, SEA President Campano said she thought “members will be happy” with the terms of the contract.

Negotiating teams for the district and the union have been meeting since May. After both sides failed to reach a deal by a scheduled deadline last weekend, teachers voted Tuesday to authorize a strike if their union could not reach an agreement by the first day of school.