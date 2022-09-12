Seattle Public Schools will remain closed Tuesday as the district’s educators continue to strike, but school officials said both sides have made some progress on a new contract.

Monday marked the fourth day that thousands of Seattle educators picketed outside of schools. Union leadership would not give details, but district spokesperson Beverly Redmond said the district and Seattle Education Association “have come to a resolution on several key proposals.”

The collective bargaining agreement between SEA and the district expired Aug. 31 and officials have been negotiating for months. Once an agreement is reached, SEA members still need to vote on the contract.

Redmond would not say how soon classes would start once an agreement is reached. “We are hopeful that school would begin as quickly as possible,” she said.

SEA members have been fighting for smaller teacher-to-student ratios in the special education and multilingual programs, manageable caseloads, more pay, and more student mental health support. Educators who are picketing have stressed the importance of having a collective bargaining agreement that doesn’t create more burnout.

District and union leaders have both said they are committed to creating a more inclusionary special education program that would allow students receiving special education services to be in general education classes as much as possible. But SEA and Seattle Schools were clashing on how to reach that goal.

In Kent, educators also went on strike for more than a week fighting for smaller classes and caseloads, and more pay. Details on the contract haven’t been made available. The Kent School District will post the contract on its website after the board votes on it, said Faith Sisley, a district spokesperson.