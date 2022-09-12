Seattle Public Schools will remain closed Tuesday as the district’s educators continue to strike, but school officials said both sides have made some progress on a new contract.

Monday marked the fourth day that thousands of Seattle educators picketed outside of schools. Union leadership would not give details, but district spokesperson Beverly Redmond said the district and Seattle Education Association “have come to a resolution on several key proposals.”

The collective bargaining agreement between SEA and the district expired Aug. 31 and officials have been negotiating for months. Once an agreement is reached, SEA members still need to vote on the contract.

Redmond would not say how soon classes would start once an agreement is reached. “We are hopeful that school would begin as quickly as possible,” she said.

As the strike entered its second week, the city of Seattle began offering grab-and-go lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 48 locations. The city partnered with the Parent Teacher Student Association and community groups to hand out the meals

The Seattle Housing Authority will hand out lunches starting Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rainier Vista Neighboring House and New Holly: Shaffer Park.

Advertising

SEA members have been fighting for smaller teacher-to-student ratios in the special education and multilingual programs, manageable caseloads, more pay, and more student mental health support. Educators who are picketing have stressed the importance of having a collective bargaining agreement that doesn’t create more burnout.

District and union leaders have both said they are committed to creating a more inclusionary special education program that would allow students receiving special education services to be in general education classes as much as possible. But SEA and Seattle Schools were clashing on how to reach that goal.

It’s not clear how much teacher pay is playing a part in the holdup. Under the current contract, beginner teachers make about $63,000, and salaries top out at $123,500 for a teacher with a Ph.D. Salaries for educators have increased since legislators overhauled the school funding model in 2018, said T.J. Kelly, the chief financial officer of the state Education Department.

School districts receive most of their money for staff salaries from the state through an allocation formula, but they can pay above and beyond what is allocated. They can also fund extra positions using revenues from local taxes, so long as those positions are considered “enrichment” — items that aren’t critical to the daily education of students.

Seattle schools also enjoy a more generous cap on the amount they can collect in local tax dollars than any other district in the state — a distinction codified in state law in 2019.

Nothing would restrict Seattle and other school districts from using their portion of federal pandemic relief aid on raises for educators, though they’ve been strongly encouraged against spending money on recurring financial obligations, said Kelly.

In Kent, educators also went on strike for more than a week fighting for smaller classes and caseloads, and more pay. Details on the contract haven’t been made available. The Kent School District will post the contract on its website after the board votes on it, said Faith Sisley, a district spokesperson.

Seattle Times staff reporter Dahlia Bazzaz contributed to this report.