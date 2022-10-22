Unexpected savings usually elicit joy, but news that the Seattle Colleges budget shortfall is a fraction of what was forecast is triggering frustration among staff and more turnover among top-level leadership.

At the Seattle Colleges Board of Trustees meeting earlier this month, administrators announced that the community college district’s budget gap ended up at around $3 million during the latest fiscal year — a drastically smaller amount than the estimated deficit of $17 million included in its initial 2021-2022 budget plan.



The news came as an unpleasant surprise for many who say the error has had a dramatic ripple effect throughout the college system this year, particularly in conversations with administration about staff pay, vacancies, and the future of some programs.

The projected shortfall drove some employees to leave their jobs and school administrators to avoid rehiring for some positions, which meant limited support for existing employees. And key management jobs went unfilled.

Annette Stofer, president of the faculty union, said the revelation that the school system isn’t in the dire financial straits it previously thought is “shocking and dismaying,” because the union has been negotiating with school leadership for months to increase faculty salaries and hasn’t made much progress.

“The answer was always ‘we have zero for you, look at the finance of the district, we don’t have any money for you,'” Stofer said. “Suddenly there was an admission: ‘we made a mistake,’ and we carried on with that mistake for what, a whole year?”

Stofer said the entry level salary for a new, full-time faculty member is about $71,800. (For comparison purposes, the average base salary for K-12 teachers in Seattle Public Schools was $79,960 in 2021, according to state data.)

The forecasted gap has also driven some employees to leave the colleges, and the loss of senior-level staff has been particularly difficult to deal with, said Cody Hiatt, president of the professional staff union.

“My members made decisions about their future, their employment,” he said. “It saddens me that a lot of our institutional knowledge has left as a result of this poor fiscal picture.” Seattle Colleges is made up of three community college campuses: North Seattle, South Seattle and Seattle Central.

Hiatt said the forecasted gap also meant the latest contract for his members was “very modest,” and included raises for the lowest paid professional staff to earn annual salaries of at least $64,000, alongside retention incentives that would go into effect over the next two years. The contract also promised a third-party compensation study and a commitment to use $250,000 to raise base salaries in 2024. But the turnover rate among his members was at 22% a month after his union struck the new, three-year contract this summer.

“It makes me really sad to see my members leave the colleges because I believe ardently in the colleges’ mission and that we transform lives through education, but then it also is incumbent on the institution to educate itself as well and learn from these mistakes,” he said.

Those mistakes have triggered changes at the top, only adding to the churn of leadership at Seattle Colleges after former Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan left his position in August, two years before his contract was slated to end.

The budget error prompted Terence Hsiao, the vice chancellor of finance and operations, to announce his retirement this week. In an email sent to staff announcing his departure, he cited the importance of accountability and credibility.

“This year we budgeted a deficit of $17 million and ended the year with a deficit of $3 million. That’s good because it reflects considerable budget discipline, it’s bad because too much of the difference reflects poor forecasting,” he wrote.

While the school did adjust the estimated deficit in budget updates earlier this year — saying in May that the gap would likely be closer to $13 million — officials point to the high number of staff vacancies, unexpected savings on “goods and services,” and understaffing among the budget data teams as key factors for the erroneous forecast.

Newly named Interim Chancellor Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap said in a statement that the discrepancy shows a need for new leadership, as well as stronger fiscal practices and systems. Bradley Lane, Seattle Central’s interim president, will immediately begin looking for Tsiao’s replacement, and the college district is reviewing its internal financial management systems, she said.

Even with the estimated budget gap much lower than previously thought, Rimando-Chareunsap said existing workforce programs such as Seattle Central’s Wood Technology Center and its culinary program must become more self-sustaining. Lawmakers and industry leaders visited the center and three other popular technical and trades programs in September as part of an effort to explore what changes the Legislature might make in 2023 to support them.

It isn’t just a focus in Seattle: the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges also released its legislative priorities this week, asking lawmakers for $77 million to support workforce development programs across Washington. The board is also requesting that lawmakers provide $157 million to fully fund pay increases for community college faculty and staff statewide — a roughly 6.5% boost per year over the next biennium.

But despite discussions about the big picture policies behind community college funding, some faculty in the Seattle Colleges system aren’t holding out much hope. They say internal turmoil and lack of transparency has gotten worse for the college district in recent years.

And while Hiatt says he has full confidence in interim chancellor Rimando-Chareunsap’s leadership to drive essential changes so more mistakes like this don’t happen in the future, this latest chapter in the budget crisis story has taken a toll.

“It just comes down to a real damaging hit to our credibility.”