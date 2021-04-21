Many Washington students in middle and high school recently returned to in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic began, with most expressing exuberance and relief to be back among friends and teachers. But others are much more comfortable learning online — so some districts are developing online-only academies or virtual high schools for students who’d like to stay home permanently.

We would like to hear from families and students who have enrolled, or are interested in enrolling, in a public virtual academy. What questions do you have about this learning structure? What concerns do you have? Why might you choose this option instead of returning to a physical school building?

