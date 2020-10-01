Schools across Washington state have been underway — mostly online — for a few weeks now. With a start unlike previous years, students, parents, teachers and staff have had to make adjustments to accommodate.

Some teachers saw high attendance in classes, and some students said the new school year online went more smoothly than it did in the spring. But many others navigated technical challenges and spent time in tech-support mode.

We want to hear from you: How has the new school year been going?

What challenges have you faced? What wins — big and small — have you celebrated?

If you have adjusted your routine, what have you changed and what did you learn? What do you want us to know?

Please tell us about your experiences in the form below, and a reporter from the Education Lab team may be in touch.