Here are some of the major school levy and bond issues on February’s King County special election ballot. Ballots are due Feb. 8. More information for each measure can be found at https://info.kingcounty.gov/kcelections/Vote/contests/ballotmeasures.aspx?eid=30

Seattle Public Schools

Bond or Levy? Two levies — one for operations/educational programs, one for school building/technology.

Years of levy: three years for operations, six years for building/technology

Total revenue: $646 million for operations, $783 million for building/technology

What will this pay for? The operations levy will pay for costs of academics and operations that aren’t covered by the state. This includes salaries for employees, extracurricular activities and classroom supplies. The building/technology levy will pay for a mixture of academics and building-construction expenses, including student technology, school-building renovations and seismic retrofitting and student athletics. Money also funds staff salaries.

Lake Washington School District

Bond or Levy? Three levies — one for operations/educational programs, one for school buildings/technology, one for critical construction.

Years of levy: four years for operations and buildings, six years for critical construction.

Advertising

Total revenue: $369 million for operations, $175 million for buildings, $295 million for construction.

What will this pay for? The operations levy covers 14% of the district’s general expenses, including extra employees, early learning programs, athletics and training for staff. The buildings levy pays for replacement of dated school-district heating and roofing systems; costs to upgrade computers and network infrastructure; and technology for students and classrooms. The construction levy pays for expanding classrooms at all grade levels to accommodate enrollment growth in the district, including at Redmond, Finn Hill and Kirkland middle schools. Also helps the district purchase property for future needs.

Northshore School District

Bond or Levy? Two levies — one levy for operations/educational programs, one levy for technology and a bond for school buildings.

Years: four years for the levies and 25 years for the bond.

Total revenue: $265 million for operations, $80 million for technology and $425 million for school buildings.

What will this pay for? The operations levy pays for classroom materials, technical education, student transportation and maintenance of district facilities. The technology levy pays for a variety of technology costs including licensing for online applications, training staff and students on new software and buying new hardware. The bond pays for reducing portable classrooms by up to a third; constructions and renovations at Crystal Springs, Fernwood, Kenmore, Maywood Hills and Woodin elementary schools as well as at Leota Middle, Inglemoor High School and the Sorenson Early Childhood Center.

Advertising

Bellevue School District

Bond or Levy? Two levies — A levy for operations/educational programs and a levy for school building/technology.

Years of levy: Both are for four years.

Total revenue: $308 million for operations/educational programs and $228 million for building/technology.

What will this pay for? The operations levy pays for seventh period at middle and high schools, extra staffing for student health (including nurses and counselors), advanced learning, art programs at elementary schools and extracurricular activities such as athletics. The building/technology levy pays for digital curricula for students, including STEM education, improvements to athletic fields and technology training for teachers.

Federal Way Public Schools

Bond or Levy? Two levies — one for operations/educational programs, one for building/technology.

Years of levy: Four years for operations, six years for building/technology.

Total revenue: $174 million for operations, $28 million for building/technology

What will this pay for? The operations/educational programs levy will pay for salaries for additional employees beyond what the state pays for, including regular and special-education classroom teachers, and learning-enrichment programs. The building/technology levy will pay for updating current technology infrastructure for the district, including digital classroom tools and licensing software.

Advertising

Kent School District

Bond or Levy? One levy for operations/educational programs

Years of levy: Two years.

Total revenue: $152 million.

What will this pay for? Extra staffing beyond what the state’s basic education formula allows, including school security, teachers, counselors and nurses.

Renton School District

Bond or Levy? Two levies — one for operations/educational programs and one for school building/technology.

Years of levy: Four years for each.

Total revenue: $170 million for operations, $120 million for building/technology.

What will this pay for? Reducing class sizes, summer school, food service and other supplemental programs that aren’t covered by the state’s basic education formula. The building/technology levy will pay for acquiring new land and property for new and expanded district facilities, and various technological, safety and energy upgrades to district buildings

Shoreline Public Schools

Bond or Levy? Two levies — one for operations/educational programs, one for school building/technology.

Years of levy: Four years for each.

Total revenue: $108 million for operations/educational programs, $14 million for building/technology.

What will this pay for? The operations levy will pay salaries for employees, extracurricular activities and classroom supplies that aren’t covered by the state. The building/technology levy will pay for installing classroom-instruction technology throughout the school district.