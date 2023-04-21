Faced with a need to slash school budgets in the coming years, school districts across the region are considering closing schools and cutting staff, salaries and the arts.

Each proposed cut has been met with pushback from students and families worried what the reduction in popular extracurricular programs, dozens of teachers and unique programs for students will mean for students’ success.

The budget dilemma is no surprise — education experts have been warning for more than a year that schools would face a financial cliff as federal COVID-19 rescue funds ran out. It’s been made worse because thousands of parents pulled their kids out of public schools during the pandemic and because some kids simply vanished from the system. State schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal described the financial pressures as a “perfect storm.”

Public schools receive funding based on how many students are enrolled. Dramatic drops in enrollment during the pandemic created money issues for districts nationwide. In the Seattle area, they’ve been scrambling to balance budgets — some face multimillion-dollar shortfalls.

Washington lost about 44,800 public school students since the 2019-20 school year, bringing this year’s total enrollment to 1,096,304. And experts say student enrollment is expected to continue to decline.

While officials say cuts are necessary, students and families are pushing back about what is on the chopping block.

Toll on the arts

Seattle Public Schools is facing a $131 million deficit in the 2023-24 school year and $92 million the following year. To save money, officials have proposed cuts to staff, reducing education programs and considering closures of some of its 106 schools.

The majority of proposed cuts for the 2023-24 school year — which would save nearly $33 million — are to the central office. The district would save an additional $11.2 million by making cuts to school-based staff.

That includes the Washington Middle School band program. The school has two full-time music teachers and next year would have one, which means ending a popular jazz band class.

About two dozen students from Washington Middle School showed up at a recent Seattle School Board meeting to plead for the class, saying it was more than just a class — it helped their mental health.

Eighth grader Elijah King, who plays the saxophone at Washington Middle, said jazz band is what he looks forward to at school. The class also teaches the history and culture of jazz, he said.

“The reason I look forward to it the most isn’t the music at all,” King said. “I think it’s just the fact that everyone there supports you and it’s an environment where you can always expect something to be going on — it’s never a boring day.”

It was difficult for many music programs to keep enrollment numbers up during the pandemic because learning went online, said Scott Ketron, executive director of the Washington Music Educators Association. And some programs haven’t had the time to rebuild.

“Instead of letting this happen, we’re cutting them,” he said.

Although the Washington Legislature last year passed Senate Bill 5878, which requires schools to add visual and performing arts to the list of core classes in grades K-12, Ketron worries districts will fall out of compliance with the law as more cuts to the arts are made.

When school budgets are lean, the arts often take a hit. But experts say that’s a shortsighted approach.

Arts and other extracurricular activities help students express and develop their identities, build empathy and assist in mental health struggles, said Lakeya Omogun, assistant professor at the University of Washington’s College of Education.

“It’s one thing to learn about the war by reading about it. It’s another thing to learn about the Vietnam War by going to a museum or bringing in an artist to share about their experience there,” Omogun said. “It helps students feel humanity.”

Advertising

What else is being cut?

It’s not just arts programs that are taking a hit, though.

Right now there about 30 schools with fewer than 300 students in Seattle and resources are being stretched thin — a reason why officials are starting to discuss school closures to cut costs.

That’s already happened in the Bellevue School District, which announced it is closing three elementary schools next year and moving students to neighboring schools. But in Seattle, the conversations have just begun and the earliest schools could close is the 2024-25 school year.

Seattle officials say it’s too early to know which schools would close but the majority of enrollment loss has been in elementary grades.

The district is moving toward what it’s dubbed “well-resourced schools.” If more students are in one building, more resources could be accessed by more students, such as assistant principals, full-time social workers or school counselors, education specialists and programs.

Edmonds School District is proposing closing a special education preschool and reducing the number of special education staff in classrooms to save costs. It’s also eyeing cutting nine student intervention coordinators, three security officers, arts coordinators, building office professionals, custodians, elementary assistant principals and 46 teachers, among other positions.

The Shoreline School District cut $9.1 million of its nearly $170 million operating budget on Tuesday night, which means about 70 employees ranging from security guards to nurses to certified staff are losing their jobs. Funding for the Head Start program and administrative contracts was also reduced.

A proposal to reduce extracurricular activities was taken off the table in part because hundreds of students came to a Shoreline School District board meeting earlier this month and described the sense of community clubs bring, how they help students find their passion or are the reason they got into college.

“Now more than ever, colleges are prioritizing our extracurricular activities, some even doing so over our academic performance,” said Jordan Goggins, a junior at Shorecrest High School. “By limiting our extracurricular activities, we’re not only harming our school experience but also our future prospects.”

Despite the board’s backing away from the proposal, parents, teachers and students are still worried. The district still needs to reduce the budget by about $5 to $6 million before the end of August.