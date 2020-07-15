Efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in school buildings — such as screening students and staff, and requiring masks — won’t control the overall pace of transmission unless community activity, such as going to work or socializing, is kept far below pre-coronavirus levels, suggests a new report based on King County data.

The study, released Wednesday and ordered by state and local health agencies, details a long list of stipulations for schools to reopen safely. Community activity — which includes everything from shopping to going to church — must stay below 70% of where it was before the coronavirus took hold in the Puget Sound region, the report says. As of June 15, activity was an estimated 65% of pre-coronavirus levels, the report says.

But the report comes with a big caveat: It is based on data through June 15. And since it was drafted, the researchers said, they’ve collected additional data suggesting transmission levels are currently too high to reopen schools. Community-wide efforts to contain coronavirus spread “must improve significantly” to support opening school doors in September “without triggering exponential growth in COVID-19 burden,” they wrote.

The report estimates that the proportion of coronavirus cases could double within the first three months of school if buildings reopen without taking safety precautions — an unlikely scenario since the state is requiring schools to ramp up cleaning schedules and that students and staff wear masks.

For school to resume, based on the earlier data, King County must test at least 2,000 to 3,000 people for the virus each day. Contact tracing must expand. And schools need to institute safety measures, many of which the state’s department of education has already mandated for schools that choose to reopen buildings this fall.

“If the rest of society doesn’t do the right thing, nothing we do in schools will matter,” said Chris Reykdal, the state’s schools chief. “On the other hand, if society really wears face coverings and physically distances and does all the right stuff, then all the protocols we put in place in schools can really help to reduce the spread of COVID.”

The report was commissioned by the Washington State Department of Health in partnership with Public Health – Seattle & King County and the Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling. It relies on an unpublished COVID-19 mathematical model developed by the Institute for Disease Modeling that uses demographic information, transmission data and age-specific disease outcomes, among other things, to predict how reopening schools would affect coronavirus spread.

The model incorporates information on daily numbers of tests, diagnoses and deaths, as well as foot-traffic patterns derived from satellite images. The team simulated various scenarios for how these dynamics, and contact patterns in schools, would affect coronavirus spread.

The modeling has several limitations. The researchers based their conclusions on the interactions they assumed students would have with teachers, but they didn’t account for other school staff, such as para-educators or counselors. The researchers wrote that a model that included those staffers would likely “increase the transmission associated with all school reopening scenarios.”

They also did not consider the possibility of hybrid scheduling models that combine remote and in-person learning, such as the A/B schedule Seattle Public Schools officials are considering for fall.

The report comes amid a divisive debate here and nationwide over whether schools should reopen in the fall. On Wednesday, a national panel of scientists recommended that schools should make every effort to open buildings full-time for elementary school children and those who receive special education services.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also recently issued a statement supporting reopening schools, citing education’s critical role in supporting children’s academic, social and emotional well-being — especially for children of color and those who rely on school for meals and other services.

