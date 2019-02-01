For the sake of transparency and to offer readers a full accounting of the district's response to questions about lead testing, we're publishing email exchanges between Seattle Public Schools officials and The Seattle Times.

Once every three years, Seattle Public Schools tests drinking fountains and sinks in its schools for high levels of lead and other toxic heavy metals.

But the district’s own data show it doesn’t disable or replace every water source that fails its self-imposed 10 parts per billion threshold for lead remediation, The Seattle Times reported Friday.

In January, The Times sat down for an interview with Richard Staudt, who oversees the district’s Drinking Water Quality Program, and district spokesman Tim Robinson. And since then, communication moved to email.

For the sake of transparency and to offer readers a full accounting of the district’s response to questions from The Times, we’re publishing those email exchanges.

Using years’ worth of self-reported data from Seattle Public Schools, The Seattle Times on Friday reported 41 schools and Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center each had at least one water source that failed the district’s own threshold for lead.

Thread starting Jan. 11, 2019





Thread starting Jan. 16, 2019





Richard Staudt email on Jan. 17, 2019





Thread starting Jan. 18, 2019





Richard Staudt email on Jan. 23, 2019





Tim Robinson email on Jan. 23, 2019





Thread starting Jan. 30, 2019





Thread starting Jan. 31, 2019



