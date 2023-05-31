Henry Strom’s new job feels like coming home.

Leading the native education department at the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, he’s surrounded by Indigenous leaders, educators and communities, which brings back fond memories of his childhood growing up on the Yakama Reservation.

It’s also daunting — he knows there’s a lot of work to be done to improve the educational outcomes of Indigenous learners in Washington. In 2022, about 68% of students identified as Native American graduated in four years, lower than the statewide graduation rate of 82%.

Strom hopes to create more opportunities for native people to become educators, improve the ways the state and federal government identify Indigenous learners so that they aren’t consistently undercounted, make it easier for Indigenous learners to learn native languages, and bring the Since Time Immemorial curriculum to all Washington students.

And he wants to support districts as they serve their native learners, just as he felt supported during his five years as superintendent of the Mount Adams School District and six years of the Grandview School District in the Yakima Valley.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You grew up attending public schools on the Yakama Reservation. What was that like?

I believe education starts in the home. My mom, from my earliest memories, pushed education. I’ve had strong women in my life that have guided me to get an education and value it. They instilled in me a work ethic and a sense of pride as [I stepped] into [my] career and education … and that influenced me to marry a strong woman. My wife has been a constant, positive influence in my life.

I did well in school, I was inclined to study, performed well, but I felt I could’ve been challenged more in the education I received.

Did you have a mentor growing up?

There was a native school counselor [named] Sue Rigdon and she was the first native educator that I remember meeting. I had gone kindergarten through sixth grade and not seen a Native American employee in school. I can’t remember one. And that’s on the reservation.

Wapato Middle School was in an old brick building and when I entered I didn’t know where to land. I remember going in one of the first few days of school and her office was directly across from the principal’s office. I noticed there were a lot of Native kids hanging out there in the morning, after school, lunch and so I started gravitating towards there and just felt immediate acceptance. There was an interest in who I was, pulling me out of my shell, I was kind of shy as a younger kid.

She affirmed ‘do well,’ ‘be smart,’ ‘take pride in doing well in your classes,’ and ‘let’s celebrate our culture.’

You completed your junior year at Mount Adams High School. Why the switch?

At Mount Adams and White Swan High School I had several native teachers. I went there to take Ichishkiin and that wasn’t offered in Wapato. They also had culture classes. I learned to do beadwork, feather work. I had never been in a classroom where Ichishkin was being taught. The language is the vehicle for culture.

Why did you go into teaching?

My dad [was a] second-career educator. As a young adult with six kids, he quit his job and said he was going to school. My mom blew a gasket. I started out studying business at Central Washington University. … Studying, this was tough. It wasn’t feeling good. My dad said, “Well, have you ever thought about teaching? I think you could be a good teacher,” so that is when I started taking education classes at Central and I loved it. It was a good fit.

And what did you love about it?

Oh my gosh, learning. And learning about learning. Learning about how we help support reading, development, math, how math is taught. It just seemed more tangible and practical than the other courses I had taken.

Why did you leave teaching roles and shift into administrative ones?

The elementary principal [who hired me] pulled me aside after five or six years in the building and said, “Have you ever thought about being a principal?” He was a good leader. To have him tap me just got me seriously thinking about the principalship. … It was a good choice. I loved administration.

Do you miss teaching?

Honestly I would say no. I do think there is an element of teaching in leading. You are working with adults but some of the same things that good classroom teachers do with students, good administrators should take a look at working with adults. I do feel like I am still a teacher.

A core belief I have about administration is that you need to be out in the classroom. I still have a high touch with kids as a building principal, as a central office leader, as a superintendent, I value a high presence in the classroom. My own internal meter is when I walk into the room, do kids know my name?

What do you hope to change as the new leader of the Office of Native Education?

I want to elevate student voice. We are here to educate and support them. The Yakama people have a belief that children are our elders. So with that, we should be engaging with our elders to hear what’s their experience. … I want to take a look at what is currently being done in our program with student voice and see how I can help. … Children’s words are data. If we are going to take the time to sit down and interview them, then morally we need to reflect and say what are we seeing in regions or across the state that can influence the work that our programs are doing.

Less than 1% of teachers in Washington are native. Can you tell me about the Native Educator Cultivation Program?

As a young person I didn’t see myself in the curriculum. … I remember sitting on the couch with my mom, her trying to help me learn how to read. And I remember seeing characters … and I remember thinking, I’m not in this. I don’t see someone with brown skin in the books.

I believe currently there are six Native American superintendents in the state. To me that’s a problem. That is not representative of our state and the diversity that our state has. I think you’ll find similar data in the building leadership and our teacher workforce. We need to figure that out. There is so much value to diversity. It affirms that particular subgroup but it’s also good for all of us to interact with people of different races and culture.

Why did you want to take on this new role?

As a state and as a nation we can do better, making sure that we are affirming who the students that walk across our thresholds are. And again I underscore all students. In my case, I’m advocating for Indigenous children and making sure that they are seen, valued and heard, but that should be afforded to all.

How can the state and the Office of Native Education do that work?

There has been a significant amount of time, energy and resources into implementing Since Time Immemorial, which is a curriculum that was built by native educators, and it is to support students in our state in growing an understanding of Indigenous ways of being. It’s not just past-oriented, it’s future-oriented as well. I want to get my head and heart around that and figure out how I can further support that to make sure all children in our state have an interaction with the curriculum. The other area is around language supports … language revitalization and sustainability is an absolute.

Can you tell me more about the American Indian/Alaskan Native Student Data Identification Project?

A lot of our education is funded by state and federal programs. And with those programs, there is some way individuals are identified, either by income, by race, homelessness, different categories. Native American children are under-identified. If you stop and think about that for a second, with identification comes access to resources. But also, if we don’t have an accurate picture of how many native kids are in the classroom … they aren’t going to be quite as much on your radar.