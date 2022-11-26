School safety and security is under new scrutiny after an alleged dispute between students resulted in the shooting death of 17-year-old senior Ebenezer Haile in the halls of Ingraham High School this month.

Following the shooting, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said that the district will initiate a “districtwide safety and security assessment,” assemble a community action team to help determine “immediate steps to improve school safety” and launch a child well-being council led by nurses, pediatricians, psychologists and other experts in mental health and social-emotional needs. The district has not yet detailed these plans.

When students returned to Ingraham High after the shooting, extra security and counseling services were present. Time was also set aside in class for students and teachers to process the incident and discuss social-emotional learning strategies, according to Ingraham Principal Martin Floe. A meeting was held to address issues of building security, emergency planning and protocols, student release and family notification and more, but was open only to the Ingraham community.

The Seattle Times spoke with Benjamin Coulter, the district’s assistant manager of safety and security, and district spokesperson Tim Robinson to learn more about these procedures for Seattle’s 106 schools.

Here, they explain how safety and security measures work. These responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Can you explain the difference between what a safety and security specialist does versus a school resource officer?

“School security specialists are not in uniforms. They are not armed. They support the school principal on safety matters,” said Coulter. “The principal is still the incident commander in charge, and school safety and security specialists are hired to support them on safety issues.”

Seattle Schools has 55 staff members in its safety and security department, including 40 security specialists, according to district data. There are five vacancies.

Robinson said each high school gets two safety and security specialists and each middle school gets one. Specialists designated as division leads typically respond to elementary schools “as needed.”

Coulter said the district has relied on its own personnel to address school safety and building security for the past few decades. These positions are often held by coaches and community workers who patrol school grounds, monitor hallways, try to prevent conflicts, and investigate and record incidents and illegal activities.

School resource officers — positions funded through the Seattle Police Department — no longer work in Seattle schools. The last police officers assigned to city schools included school emphasis officers placed at Denny, Aki Kurose, Washington and South Shore middle schools. A school resource officer was assigned to Garfield High School. The program ended in 2020, in the wake of national protests against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd.

Coulter said that when police were assigned to schools, they weren’t responsible for intervening with the district’s internal safety and discipline responses. “They focused on exterior threats to the school. They focused on mentoring youth, helping young people who might be interested in gangs and getting them in diversion programs,” he said.

Robinson said having safety and security specialists means fewer calls made to police to respond to issues. There were 1,154 safety and security incidents reported in Seattle Schools during the 2019-20 school year. Of these incidents involving student behavior, SPS staff notified law enforcement 37 times.

What happens when a school goes into lockdown?

Safety and response plans can vary from school to school, depending on who’s in charge at the time, what happened in the school building and where, whether the incident happened on or near campus, and the school’s building design, layout and security features.

“We talk about responses because you can use a different response for different threats depending on what it is,” said Coulter.

After gunshots were fired in Ingraham, he said, “a call was made from the school within less than a minute of the shooting … and the school right away went into their lockdown.”

Lockdown is initiated if there’s a threat of violence to the school building and the people in it. Lockdown procedures can include students and staff locking doors, pulling down window shades, keeping quiet, hiding in available spaces and “getting ready to fight if somebody does breach a space, which is very rare in a school if we’re locking our doors properly.”

Procedures can vary depending on who or what is threatening the school and how. “If we locked down for a wild animal in the building, it’s probably not important that we be silent,” he said.

Coulter said that the term “lockdown” can be confusing because the definition and procedures can differ between school districts or law enforcement jurisdictions.

“All families should understand that lockdown means yes, we’re possibly in danger at this school. Shelter in place means something dangerous is in the neighborhood but we’re not the target. We’re just staying inside to be careful and that’s really the difference,” he said.

Coulter also cautioned against families rushing to schools during a security response. This can overwhelm staff who are monitoring entryways, and visitors could possibly put themselves in harm’s way, “especially during a shelter in place [response] where the threat is not in the building but it’s somewhere in the community.”

Can you talk more about what it means to shelter in place?

One of four emergency procedures can be used by a school: shelter in place, lockdown, evacuation (exiting the building for safety), and reverse-evacuation (moving into the school building for safety).

Coulter said “shelter in place” means not to leave the classroom.

“A shelter in place for a chemical incident or smoke, well, that means we’re not closing blinds and things. We’re passing time. We’re just not going outside,” he said. “Shelter in place for a violent person in the neighborhood: same thing. We’re just staying inside, doing our classes, but maybe we’re being a little more watchful on the exterior of our building to see who might be coming around and what’s happening in the area.”

What is the district doing to enhance school safety and security? What will it take to have more safety and security specialists in the city’s schools?

“Budget. These things cost money,” said Coulter.

Projects under the $1.4 billion Building Excellence V capital levy were approved by Seattle voters in February 2019. They include updating and modernizing school buildings, updating and adding security systems and door locks, and reinforcing and monitoring entryways. Robinson said the district has installed new inside locks on more than 4,000 classroom doors. The district is also adding intercoms and cameras at school entryways.

Robinson said that Ingraham High has cameras, but it “was next in line just prior to the shooting” to have inside locks installed. Work is now underway to update all locks on all doors at Ingraham. The project is expected to be complete in early to mid-December, he said.

When it comes to people monitoring and responding to school safety concerns, Coulter said there are staff limitations.

“When people say I think we should have security at all the elementary schools, that might sound nice, but here’s the thing: Where does that money come from? Are you willing to say you don’t want a librarian or a nurse so that you can have security at the elementary school instead?” He doesn’t recommend this. “The budget issues of schools are very significant when it comes to making safety and security improvements.”