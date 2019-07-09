Washington state’s students are multilingual.

During the 2016-17 school year, 135,159 students in Washington were identified as English learners, according to a report from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. These students spoke an astonishing 225 different languages at home. The most common among them was Spanish, spoken by 65 percent of students.

This is why Seattle Public Schools and other districts make as many resources available in Spanish as possible. And we want to do the same with our education reporting.

That’s why we’re excited to publish some of our most important and practical education stories in Spanish as Education Lab en español.

We’re starting with some helpful resources, guides and tips. Here are some of the headlines:

You can find all of these at seattletimes.com/tag/education-lab-en-espanol

We plan to translate our stories into more languages in the future. If there are any languages you’d love to see first, or if there are more stories you’d like translated into Spanish, let us know at edlab@seattletimes.com.

Please email us if any part of these translated stories seems imprecise or inaccurate as well.

Publicaremos historias seleccionadas sobre educación en español

Los estudiantes del estado de Washington son multilingües.

Durante el período escolar 2016-17, se identificaron 135.159 estudiantes de Washington como estudiantes de inglés, según un informe de la Oficina del Superintendente de Instrucción Pública. En casa, estos estudiantes hablaban la increíble cantidad de 225 idiomas diferentes. El más común de ellos es el español, que lo hablan el 65 por ciento de los estudiantes.

Por esto, las escuelas públicas de Seattle y de otros distritos ponen a disposición de sus alumnos la mayor cantidad posible de recursos en español. Y nosotros queremos hacer lo mismo con nuestras noticias sobre educación.

Así que estamos muy contentos de poder publicar algunas de nuestras historias de educación más importantes y prácticas en español en «Education Lab en español».

Comenzaremos con algunos recursos, guías y consejos útiles. Estos son algunos de los titulares:

Puedes encontrar todos estos recursos en seattletimes.com/tag/education-lab-en-espanol

En el futuro, nuestra idea es traducir las historias a más idiomas. Si te gustaría leer las historias en algún idioma en particular, o si hay otras historias que te gustaría que tradujéramos al español, envíanos un correo a edlab@seattletimes.com.

Translation performed by JR Language Translation Service, Inc.

Traducción provista por JR Language Translation Service, Inc.