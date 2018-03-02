A bill that would prevent administrators from censoring the work of student journalists in public schools passed through the Washington state House Friday.

Senate Bill 5064 is a step closer to becoming law. Just shy of a 5 p.m. deadline Friday, the bill — which would prevent school administrators from censoring the work of student journalists in public schools — passed the House on a vote of 91-6.

Before it gets to the governor’s desk, though, the bill must be sent back to the Senate in its amended form for another vote.

Called the “Zombie bill” among some critics for its resilience over the last decade, the “New Voices Act” has endured several stops and starts. Counting the 2017-2018 session, it has been introduced four different times, in varying forms, by three different lawmakers since 2007. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Joe Fain, made it farther this session than it had before.

If the bill makes it all the way to the governor’s desk, and he signs it, Washington would become the last state on the West Coast to pass an “anti-Hazelwood” law, a reference to a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier, which makes it legal for school administrators to censor content in school newspapers and other student-run media if they deem it inappropriate.

As it stands, some districts and schools across the state have a prior-review policy that requires principals or administrators to look over school-sponsored media before it’s published.

