Hundreds of other states, counties and cities offer some form of "promise" scholarship to recent high school graduates, and Tennessee is planning to open free college courses up to adults this fall, as well.

Earlier this week, we took a look at Tennessee Promise, a program that offers free community college to all students who graduate from Tennessee’s high school, and which shares many similarities to a proposed program for graduates of Seattle city schools.

It’s not just a Tennessee idea. In recent years, hundreds of states, counties and cities have created so-called promise scholarships for free community college, including Oregon, which in 2015 started Oregon Promise. Unlike Tennessee, though, Oregon’s program is funded by the state Legislature, and in 2017-18 some students from wealthier families didn’t receive the grant because the program was not fully funded. (Tennessee funds its program through an endowment created from state lottery funds, so neither voter nor legislative approval is required.)

For a look at all of the programs, go to the College Promise Campaign website. Washington state is also considered a “Promise” state because of College Bound, the program that pays college tuition and fees for the state’s low-income students.

Here are a few other bits and pieces about Tennessee’s program that are worthy of note: