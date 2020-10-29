Within Seattle Public Schools, only one student with disabilities is currently receiving services in person. Next week, that number will increase to two.

District officials say it’s taking a long time to get in-person services delivered to students while the school year proceeds online for most kids for a few reasons. First, the district chose to set up services at students’ home schools — as opposed to at districtwide hubs — which meant making sure 104 school sites were safe for adult work, said Concie Pedroza, chief of student supports.

Other districts are using different models to get students what they need in person. In Bellevue, which this September enrolled fewer than half of Seattle’s 52,481 students, 150 students were receiving services in person as of Thursday, according to spokesperson Michael May. There, the district is concentrating services at four school sites — not all of which are students’ home schools.

Focusing on home schools was “the most important thing,” Pedroza said in a briefing with journalists Thursday.

Late last week, Seattle Public Schools announced that remote learning would continue at least through January — making any moves at improving its online-era work all the more long-lasting. Sixty-five students, Pedroza said, are “already in queue” to receive these services; eight students have successfully gone through the health and safety review the district requires of staff and families before it firms up its decisions.

Many parents of students with disabilities have said that remote learning has been particularly tough on their kids. Students with ADHD, for example, have a harder time focusing on screens for longer, especially without the support they’d get in school. Under federal law, students with disabilities have a specific right to a “free appropriate public education.”

To determine what that is, school staff and families set individualized goals and mandate the type of services students need to get there, such as speech or occupational therapy. Already, Washington families have turned to courts, claiming that those needs have not been met amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One critic of that policy said she did not understand why the district thought it mattered to focus on offering services at a student’s home school.

“I really worry about what’s going on with kids at home — I just cannot imagine that’s the least restrictive environment for them,” said Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education. “What matters is the student receiving appropriate services and hopefully from the teacher that they know. That can happen anywhere.”

Seattle’s school-reopening plan, approved in August, prioritized getting some students with disabilities back into school buildings even as the rest of students continued to learn online. The August version of the plan stated that special-education services offered in person would occur in two buildings in each of the city’s regions.

According to the district’s website, members of students’ individualized learning teams were set to meet remotely to determine whether in-person services were necessary. Once the team determines a student needs in-person help, students will receive transportation to get them to their home school sites “in compliance with health guidelines.”

Pedroza said relying on home schools enabled students to work with their existing individualized education teams, the people who would determine who needed extra in-person help.

Setting up schools for adequate staffing, Pedroza said, took a while because “when a decision is made for in-person services,” it also affects their ability to do remote work.

When asked why it took so long to get any students their in-person services, Superintendent Denise Juneau said changing standards from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries held up the process. “We then have to shift over and learn about new kinds of masks that we need to acquire and the type of training that it takes for fitting those masks, looking at our buildings and where, you know, how that can work out for providing in-person services,” she said.

Juneau also discussed the district’s enrollment dip and student engagement. Most districts saw a small enrollment drop this year — SPS officials expect it to cost $22 million.

So far, in October, participation on the district’s online platforms was 95.4%, said Wyeth Jessee, chief of schools and continuous improvement.