Seattle Public Schools has canceled classes for all students on Friday, citing large numbers of staff taking leave, according to an email officials sent families Tuesday.
“We are aware of an unusually large number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday, and do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools with the necessary environment for high-quality learning,” the email said.
The missed day will be added to the end of the school year, officials said.
This story will be updated.
