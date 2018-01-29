Publisher Dave Zeeck replaces Herb Simon, whose term has expired.

Dave Zeeck, the president and publisher of The News Tribune of Tacoma, has been chosen by Gov. Jay Inslee for a seat on the UW Board of Regents, the governing board that oversees the University of Washington and its branch campuses.

He replaces Herb Simon, who is stepping down after 12 years on the board.

Zeeck’s primary role is with the News Tribune but he is also president and publisher of The Olympian and The Bellingham Herald.

In a statement, Inslee said that as a journalist, Zeeck has “seen first-hand how education strengthens and grows individuals, their families and communities, and he understands that businesses need an educated and trained workforce.”

Zee​ck is currently the chair of the advisory board for the University of Washington Tacoma, and a member of the Executive Council for a Greater Tacoma. He received an MBA from Rockhurst ​University in Kansas City and a bachelor of journalism degree from the University of Missouri.