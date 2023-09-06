Seattle Public Schools rolled out a literal red carpet to welcome West Seattle Elementary students and their families to their newly remodeled building, which includes special features designed make the school a community hub.

It was Tina Obidike’s first time seeing the building’s interior — her daughter was in kindergarten when the elementary school was under construction. Two years later, her second grader is walking the halls of an updated and expanded two-story building.

Students were relocated to Schmitz Park Elementary School during the remodel, and Obidike said it was further away from her home. Now mother and daughter don’t have to wake up early to catch the bus.

“It’s very relaxing,” she said. “This school is close to me — I can just stop by if I need to and it will help me keep a close eye on her.”

The $28.3 million project was funded through a capital levy approved by Seattle voters in 2019. Superintendent Brent Jones, who addressed the crowd at the opening ceremony, thanked those who voted for the levy.

“This is a really great investment” and “our students will thrive in building like this,” Jones said.

A 20,000-square-foot second story was added to the existing building, and the school can now accommodate up to 500 students — a change Seattle Public Schools has been making at other buildings, too.

The upgrades at West Seattle Elementary include a larger library, updated technology, new playgrounds and a basketball court. There is also a food pantry where families can pick up supplies and more spaces for families to utilize, said Principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers.

The new building has spaces for students or staffers to pray during Ramadan — a nod to the school’s diverse enrollment, where last year 70% of students were immigrants from East Africa. And there’s a parent center next to the social worker’s office where parents can use computers and other resources.

“We want to be more than just a school, we want to be a community hub,” McCowan-Conyers said. “My previous life, when I worked in Las Vegas, I started something like that and let me tell you, the kid’s grades soared when we got the parents involved.”

Although the district’s enrollment has declined since 2020 and is expected to drop further over the next decade, SPS is expanding some buildings to house more students and offer more resources for families. District leaders have said it’s financially and educationally more beneficial to have larger schools because resources are allocated based on enrollment.

Since 2020, some elementary schools have had significant enrollment losses, and as a result staff members were reassigned or let go. Some schools lost assistant principals, reading specialists, full-time nurses or social workers.

Some Seattle schools could also potentially close the next school year, although no decisions have been made. The district has started conversations with the community about what it is calling “well-resourced schools.” The idea is to have schools with as many resources as possible; a definition for well-resourced schools is in the works and will be shared in October.

Three other elementary schools are opening up this school year: James Baldwin, Kimball and Viewlands, which is still under construction and won’t open until Sept. 28. These school construction projects are also funded through the 2019 capital levy.

Viewlands cost $88.1 million, Kimball was $86.4 million, and James Baldwin, which used to be called Northgate Elementary, cost $90.3 million.

About 86% of students at West Seattle Elementary live in housing run by the Seattle Housing Authority, a government agency that oversees housing for elderly, disabled or low-income residents. It’s right by the school, McCowan-Conyers said, “so we’re embedded into the community.”

It’s also one of the more diverse schools in the district, with about 90% students of color in 2022, McCowan-Conyers said.

“We have several dynamics going on at West Seattle Elementary,” McCowan-Conyers said. “My main thing is, we’re the little engines that could. We went through a steep transformation process.”

When McCowan-Conyers started at West Seattle Elementary 14 years ago, only about 1% of fourth graders met math standards, she said. Most recently, in spring 2022, nearly 50% of students were meeting math standards.

On the first day of school, teacher Damian Joseph began introducing his 13 third-grade students to multiplication. He also got to know his students by asking them about their favorite foods and subjects.

Afterward, he encouraged his students and talked about all the learning they would do this school year and how they would succeed.

“Winning is an attitude,” Joseph told them.