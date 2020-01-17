It’s school enrollment season. Need help figuring it out?

Seattle Public Schools is hosting a school admissions fair on Saturday, Jan. 18. There, you can learn about option schools, boundary changes, new schools and registration. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SPS headquarters at 2445 Third Ave. S., Seattle.

If you’re looking to enroll your child in kindergarten, there’ll be a separate Facebook Live chat on Jan. 30, hosted in conjunction with the Southeast Seattle Education Coalition.

Can’t make either one? Well, even if you can, you might want to look over our school enrollment guide.