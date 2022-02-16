Nearly 50 superintendents from Eastern Washington school districts signed a letter Tuesday calling on state leaders to lift the mask mandate for schools.

The letter — addressed to Gov. Jay Inslee, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal and state Health Secretary Dr. Umair A. Shah — also requests that contact tracing responsibilities be moved away from local districts to the state Department of Health.

The request comes as other states have relaxed mask mandates in school settings and as Inslee is considering a timeline for scaling back statewide indoor mask orders.

Citing declining case counts and hospitalizations and feedback from districts, Reykdal last week requested the statewide mask mandate for students in schools be rescinded to allow local health officials to make that decision instead.

Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction spokesperson Katy Payne said Wednesday that the superintendent is not calling for an immediate end to the requirement. He is expecting Inslee, set to give a news conference Thursday, to announce a date for when the statewide mandate will lift.

“While it’s still in place, all school districts will be required to continue following current law and ensuring all students, staff and visitors are masked while indoors,” she said.

The superintendents who have signed on to Tuesday’s letter say there is an “urgent need” to address students’ social and emotional well-being, as well as staff fatigue in implementing “burdensome protocols.” Families, the letter states, have “grown increasingly weary and vocally critical of them.”

“As other states are now lifting many pandemic restrictions, the pressure has built that we do the same,” the letter says.

Last week, Reykdal said he still recommends schools continue on-site rapid testing and quarantining those who test positive for the coronavirus. He noted that health officials could still require a temporary return to masks if a new variant surfaces or if COVID-19 cases rise.

“My expectations are that the local health jurisdictions can do this. They’ve always had the legal authority — I don’t expect this to be a school board decision,” he said.

Communities across Washington have been split on the school mask mandate since it was enacted in 2020. Fights and protests have broken out at some school board meetings. Students in the Seattle area are currently protesting for stronger health and safety protocols.

In King County, pandemic policies that have been in place for months are beginning to unwind. King County Executive Dow Constantine on Wednesday announced restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms in the county will no longer be required to check patrons’ vaccination status beginning March 1.