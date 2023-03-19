Editor’s note: The intersections of art and education are often overlooked. The Seattle Times will periodically publish pieces by young people in Washington state about their perspectives on these subjects. Here, two students share their experiences at the National Association for Music Education Northwest Division Conference and Concert program.

BELLEVUE — Walking into the rehearsal room on the first day of this year’s All-Northwest festival felt surreal. I had the honor of sitting second chair in the viola section, representing Washington at this event. This was one of the largest sections I have been in, with 39 violists from six states. Because there is often a limited number of violists in an orchestra — even fewer after students dropped out during the pandemic — it was wonderful to encounter new people who played the same instrument as me but had wildly different experiences and goals for their musical careers.

Hundreds of young musicians filed into a large rehearsal room of Meydenbauer Center at 9 on the morning of Feb. 17. Students from six states — Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Wyoming and Alaska — filtered in, grasping an instrument in one hand and a suitcase in the other for the overnight conference. The sound of violins, basses, trombones, and other instruments soon filled the air along with excited chatter. Each student waited eagerly to showcase their talents in the first All-Northwest concert since before the pandemic hit.

The National Association for Music Education’s (NAfME) All-Northwest program takes place every other year, alternating with Washington Music Educators Association’s All-State. To participate, students must audition early in the school year — a process that requires the perfection of two scales, two musical excerpts, and a minute of a solo piece. Months later, acceptance letters are delivered to selected students, along with sheet music for a grand performance with over 200 students per ensemble.

This was my second time auditioning for the All-Northwest Orchestra but the first time that I was able to experience it firsthand. The 2021 All-Northwest event was canceled during the pandemic, the excitement of the performance never realized.

Julia Yi, who played in the second violin section this year, remembered the struggles students faced during COVID, when rehearsals and performances were constantly being put on hold. “I realize how far we’ve come,” she said.

World-renowned conductor Tamara Dworetz, whose credits include the Louisiana and Georgia Philharmonic orchestras, was equally thrilled to conduct her first All-Northwest orchestra. “This is the biggest orchestra I’ve ever conducted in my life … and I love it because everyone has so much energy,” she said.

Each of the pieces chosen for the conference were difficult and celebrated different music selections. It was a joy to play the grand and triumphant melody of “Jupiter: Bringer of Jollity” (of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets”). William Grant Still’s “Afro-American Symphony,” second on the program, was a slow, blues-inspired piece that showcased beautiful solos with a touch of a mournful tone from each instrument. The finale, Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4,” was a fast-paced piece, with melodies that jumped from instrument to instrument, up and down registers.

On Saturday night, all of us in the orchestra nervously awaited our turn to perform in Meydenbauer Center hall. We were last on the program, after the All-Northwest Choir and Band. Being the first All-Northwest show since 2019, we were determined to create a memorable performance for the packed audience.

After an hour and a half of waiting, we took our seats on the dimly lit stage. The moment Dworetz lifted her hands at the start of the “Jupiter,” I felt the exhilaration of the orchestra: the connection between the musicians, the conductor, and the audience; emotions swelling and waning with the Holst, the Still, the Tchaikovsky. Reality stilled for just a moment, allowing me to appreciate the feeling of performing with so many talented musicians after rehearsing together for just a day.

With the last note of the Tchaikovsky, the audience rose to its feet to applaud, and I stood with the orchestra with a growing sense of accomplishment. “Connecting with passionate students from six different states to make music was not only an unforgettable experience, but it highlighted the importance of community in music,” said Claire Swihart, who played first violin in the concert.

For all of us who experienced All-Northwest, we will remember this performance for a lifetime, no matter what we decide to pursue in the future.

This essay was written for The Seattle Times through the TeenTix Press Corps, a teen arts journalism program sponsored by TeenTix (teentix.org), a youth empowerment and arts access nonprofit organization.