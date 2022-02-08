More than a dozen school districts in King County are asking voters to approve levies and a bond issue that would fund upgrades to buildings, education programs and staffing positions.

The levies and bond, if passed, would bring in billions of dollars from property taxes for 14 school districts. In Washington, districts rely on levies or bonds to supplement the costs of educational programs, staff and building maintenance. The state only gives schools money for basic education.

For example, the state only funds one psychologist for Seattle Public Schools, which has more than 50,000 students. Levy funds are used to employ about 70 psychologists. The district needs about 400 custodians for its 106 schools, but the state only pays for about half that.

The deadline to submit ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday. Levies must pass by 50% plus one vote. Bonds require a 60% yes vote.

Vote in this special election How to vote Today is the last day to vote in a special election to determine whether local school districts can collect property tax money to fund a variety of levy and bond measures. Ballots must be postmarked by today — Tuesday — or placed by 8 p.m. in a county elections office drop box. If you can’t find your ballot, spilled coffee all over it, still want to register, are trying to find a drop box near you, want to go to a voting center or have other questions, here are some contacts: King County: 206-296-8683 or st.news/kingvote Kitsap County: 360-337-7128 or st.news/kitsapvote Pierce County: st.news/piercevote Snohomish County: 425-388-3444 or st.news/snovote More

The two levies Seattle Public Schools is asking voters to renew are the Education Programs and Operations Levy and the Building, Technology, and Academic/Athletics Capital Levy.

In Seattle, the levies would fund long-awaited upgrades to Memorial Stadium. Millions more would go to special education and English learner programs.

The elections office is expecting 32% turnout, which is typical for a special election, said Halei Watkins, communications officer. About 19% of ballots had come in as of Monday.

“We are trending a few points behind our daily projections,” Watkins said. “In special elections, people tend to vote in the last few days.”

If Seattle’s operations levy is approved, it would bring in $646.8 million over three years. The capital levy would bring in $783 million over six years.

Property owners would pay 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023 if the operations levy is approved — the levy would go up to 75 cents for the next two years. The capital levy, if passed by voters, would cost 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023 and decrease over the next five years, bringing the tax down to 37 cents per $1,000 by 2028.

The operations levy replaces a levy passed in 2019 that cost property owners $1.05 per $1,000 in assessed value that year; collection rates have ranged between $1.05 and 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value over the life of the levy. The building and technology levy replaces a levy passed in 2016 that costs property owners 43 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.

One of the bigger upgrades that would come out of the operations levy is at Memorial Stadium. the Seattle Center facility where many students take part in graduation ceremonies or play football. About $66 million in upgrades are proposed, including new grandstands, LED lights and turf. Several other high schools would get upgrades to their athletic fields, as well.

The capital levy also funds technology. The district has needed to purchase about 40,000 laptops or tablets to supply one to every student during pandemic, which caused costs to skyrocket. About $270 million of levy dollars will be used to fund technology.

The capital levy would also fund updates to playgrounds and HVAC systems, and repair windows, roofs, plumbing, fire alarms and other electrical systems at schools.