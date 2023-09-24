MERCER ISLAND — On a recent crisp, sunny Wednesday evening, more than 200 Mercer Island High School band students could be seen marching down the island’s Southeast 42nd Street with instruments in hand — practicing the same moves they would be doing for a Friday night football game.

“Shoulders down. Chins up,” shouted Parker Bixby, the co-director for the Mercer High band.

This wasn’t any ordinary practice session. Two months from now, Mercer Island’s storied marching band will be in the national spotlight for one minute and 15 seconds of TV time during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Millions around the country will watch from home or gather in Manhattan to witness and celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season. Mercer Island High is one of 12 bands, picked out of hundreds of applicants, to play in the nation’s most well-known Thanksgiving Day parade. Only six are high school bands.

To prep for that moment in the spotlight, the practice on this Wednesday evening involved a snippet of “Holiday Road,” written by Lindsey Buckingham for the 1983 film “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” Because of the parade, it’s one of the most important songs the marching band will perform this year.

“It’s just such a surreal thing to fathom,” said Tewodros Sanchez-Alemu, a trumpet player and section leader in the band. “It doesn’t feel real to me.”

Joseph McCormack, a trombone player and section leader, said he was excited, nervous and giddy about the opportunity to play at the Macy’s parade.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it and I’m obviously super proud of this band,” McCormack said. “I want to uphold what it means to be the pride of the island and it’s a lot to live up to … I don’t want to let down my teammates.”

This is the first time the marching band at Mercer Island High has been invited to play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the second time a high school band in Washington has been selected. In 2002, Kamiak High School in Mukilteo played in the parade, Macy’s officials said.

Being selected is a testament to every band member who came before, said Claire Rhyu, a flute and piccolo player, and she’s still in disbelief. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” she said. “It really shows the work this band program has put in over the years.”

1 minute and 15 seconds

Participating in the parade is a grueling workout; the band will perform for three hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. PST, along the 2.5-mile parade route. But what the students and directors have been highly focused on and preparing for is the one minute and 15 seconds of camera time.

“Macy’s is looking for somebody who can do both things — entertain the masses as you march down and be able to put together a compact, super exciting show that can translate to the TV audience in that short amount of time,” Bixby said.

To prepare for a high-stakes but short segment, band directors are focusing on techniques, said Kyle Thompson, co-director of the band.

Students in the music program at Mercer Island High spend many extra hours practicing together as well as separately outside of class. In August, they went to a weeklong band camp where they spent eight hours a day or longer learning and practicing techniques. Student band leaders also go on a leadership retreat.

“We’re super duper lucky students sacrifice a week of their summer vacation to be here [at band camp],” Thompson said. “I think that speaks a lot to how important this band is to them and how important this opportunity is.”

If one person is out of tune or takes a wrong step it can throw everyone off, McCormack said, and “to put on a performance of this caliber is nothing short of a miracle. It requires countless hours from every single person, it’s the ultimate team.”

On any given day, students are in the band room in the morning or after school practicing with their sections, Thompson said.

“The students continue to show us the most incredible heart and grit,” Thompson said. “They raise the bars themselves. We see them set the bar which allows us to dream bigger and be more detailed with our teaching.”

Moa Valentin is one of three drum majors, the highest-ranked student leaders in the marching band — they conduct and use whistles to lead the band. From her perspective, she said the band has its fundamentals down and she’s seen individual students and each section grow.

“We have our structure down — we just need to get to the final push to get where we need to be,” said Valentin, who is a senior and plays the alto saxophone. She described the band as one big family and “leading this entire band is such an honor and I’m grateful to be able to experience that and grow next to everybody.”

A noncompetitive approach

At Wednesday’s practice, the marching band was perfecting different formations on the football field. Each sousaphone has a cover on the bells with a letter, all together spelling out “Mercer Island.” When the band made a switch to another formation the sousaphones spelled out “Smile.”

Moves like this set Mercer Island High’s band apart from others, Thompson said. The band does theatrical and thematic shows with popular music that the audience can relate to, such as songs from the movie “Shrek” or Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Thompson said a main goal is to have fun.

“We’re really interested in making the crowd smile,” he said. “We’re known to spell words with our sousaphones, run around, [and] make fun shapes on the field.”

Although the marching band holds itself to high standards, it’s a noncompetitive model, Bixby said, and mostly focused on entertaining an audience. That gives the band flexibility to tailor the program around the big event of the year.

To apply for the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, marching band directors sent in applications and clips of performances. What made Mercer Island High stand out was its ability to entertain an audience, its well-rounded musicians and the quality of its performances, said Wesley Whatley, creative producer of the parade.

“Because they aren’t competitive and not focused on how to win a competition, their focus is on one thing, which is the audience itself, and is what the Macy’s Day Parade is all about,” Whatley said.

Mercer Island High’s band has played at the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade four times and has played at five Seahawk home games, including a pregame concert in 2021 alongside Macklemore. The band also played for former President Barack Obama when he visited Seattle as a senator, and it was recognized on the floor of Congress as a band of distinction. In 2008, the band performed at the Great Wall of China.

The band has a reputation for playing at major events, Bixby said, although going to New York will be a first. But it comes at a cost. For about two years, students, booster clubs and student organizations have been fundraising. Macy’s gives schools $10,000 to go toward student scholarships, Bixby said, and booster clubs have provided more than $30,000.

Each student is responsible for paying their way, and the amount they have to fundraise varies. It costs about $3,500 per student for the weeklong stay, including airfare, food, lodging, transportation and other activities.

Students, accompanied by chaperones, will see a Broadway show, visit the Sept. 11 memorial, explore Manhattan, and perform in Central Park, Bixby said.

A music legacy

The path to a spot on Mercer Island High’s marching band starts, for many, in fifth grade.

Valentin, Elena Lill and Sol Park built up their music careers from beginners in fifth grade to drum majors today. When they arrived at high school, they and other hopefuls filled out an application and auditioned for the positions. Then the band voted.

For Lill, a senior who plays alto saxophone, there were two moments in her life that made her want to be a drum major, she said, the first being in fifth grade. Every year fifth and sixth graders collaborate with the Mercer Island High School band to do a halftime show together.

Lill said she saw the drum majors conducting for the first time and thought, “Whoa, I want to be like that one day.”

Fifth graders can choose to be in orchestra or band; just this year, choir was added as a class, said Fred Rundle, superintendent of the Mercer Island School District. That’s not the case in many school districts, especially large ones, which typically offer fewer music options in elementary school.

“The model has been around longer than I’ve been here, so I can’t take credit for it,” Rundle said. “But we’ve added [choir] to the program and the key to it is sustainability. How do you keep kids interested?”

What seems to be working at Mercer is exposure to arts since kindergarten. The district also has robust PTAs and booster clubs that aid in funding. It helps that Mercer Island is one of the wealthier cities in the area, with a median household income of $170,000 in 2021, according to the U.S. census — higher than Seattle’s, which reached an all-time high in 2022 at $115,400.

The pandemic hit music and the arts hard in school districts across the country. Music programs had to rebuild after student enrollment in districts and in music classes dipped, Mercer Island High’s included, Bixby said.

“We know after 2020 how much energy, how much time, and love, and intention it takes to maintain, rebuild, reincorporate music and performance in the arts,” Bixby said. “For us to be teaching in a district that prioritized that experience and then to see family and kids come back in rooms is incredible and motivates us to find opportunities like this [parade].”

Mercer Island High’s band lost some students, performance elements and institutional knowledge, Bixby said, but it also gained a new understanding and value for music education.

The music program at Mercer is special, Lill said, and over the past 30 years, institutional knowledge has been passed down. The community also rallies behind the music program and marching band, and the students keep traditions alive from year to year.

Park, a senior and clarinet player, said one of his favorite traditions is hanging out with his section after football games at Dick’s Drive-In or Crossroads Grill & Burgers to bond and relax. He says it’s how he got to know freshmen newcomers and it’s a testament to how tight-knit the band community is.

Valentin said the next couple of months leading up to the parade will get intense but layered with excitement. And what ultimately ties the band together and drives students to excel is everyone’s love of music.

“It’s like a rock I think — it’s always there for you whenever you need it,” she said.