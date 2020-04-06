If you, a young person in your life or someone else you know needs immediate or long-term mental health support, here’s where to find help. If there is an immediate danger, call 911.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: This national service will connect you with local resources. It’s free, confidential and always available to anyone who needs support for themselves or for anyone else.

1-800-273-8255 (English)

1-888-628-9454 (Español)

1-800-799-4889 (Deaf or hard of hearing)

TeenLink: This Washington-based service is typically staffed by teen volunteers who receive 60 hours of training. The peer-to-peer connections make young people feel more comfortable sharing their concerns. While the stay-at-home order is in place, it will be staffed by adults. The service can connect teens to local resources as well.

Call or text 1-866-TEENLINK (833-6546) You can talk by phone from 6-10 p.m. or text from 6-9:30 p.m. every night.

You can also call, chat or text to connect with an adult substance use specialist from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

If you are an adult looking to help a young person, there are resources on the TeenLink website or you can call 1.866.4CRISIS.

Advertising

Crisis Connections: This 24/7 number — 1-866-427-4747 — provides immediate support and resources for people in emotional crisis and can help you determine if you or your loved one needs professional help. It also offers immediate translation into 155 languages.

Love is Respect.org: This is site is aimed at helping young people identify and prevent abusive relationships. In addition to 24/7/365 crisis lines with peer advocates, it provides resources for everyone, including legal information for undocumented immigrants and specific support for the LGBTQ+ community. Take a quiz to see if your relationship is healthy or download toolkits for educators.

Its crisis line numbers are:

1-866-331-9474 (English)

1-866-331-9474 (Español)

1-866-331-8453 (TTY)

You can also send “loveis” to 22522 to chat via text.

Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: A resource list for people experiencing domestic violence. The list includes helplines specifically for the deaf community and indigenous communities. The helplines provide support and direct connections to local resources.