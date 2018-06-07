Over the next school year, these 14 students will work with Seattle Times staff to produce their own original reporting on the issues that impact their communities the most.

Welcome to year three of our Student Voices program, which invites students from public high schools and colleges to write about issues critical to their education.

In the first two years, students lent their perspectives to write about a variety of subjects. The topics they chose included the climate in their schools following the 2016 Presidential election, and how to make it as a first-generation college student.

This year, Education Lab and Project Homeless, both grant-funded initiatives of The Seattle Times, have joined forces to gather student perspectives on homelessness. It’s a pressing issue, especially in Washington, where a growing number of students — more than in most other states — don’t have stable housing.

Over the next school year, these 14 students will work with Times staff to produce original reporting on that and other educational issues.

The students are: