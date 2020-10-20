The regional and local chapters of the NAACP are calling for Seattle Public Schools to terminate Superintendent Denise Juneau’s contract, claiming she has “exacerbated racism and sexism” throughout the district.

Leaders from the chapters, along with students, gathered at a press conference in front of district headquarters on Tuesday. They reiterated demands they’ve made for years, including the expansion of ethnic studies courses across the district, and more direct engagement with Black families.

Seattle School Board president Zachary DeWolf did not return a request for comment before publication. But Brandon Hersey, another board member, said the group was completely justified in its call.

“We need to be listening to the youth, and we need to be listening to specifically Black families in the system,” said Hersey.

A group of nonprofit and education leaders across the city signed a letter to the School Board urging the district to retain Juneau and renew the contract. They said a new leader would further destabilize the district.

Juneau has been superintendent since July 2018. She was unanimously selected by by the board from a pool of three finalists. She is the third superintendent to lead the district in the past eight years.