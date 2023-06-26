A complex mix of factors — dropping enrollment, the end of emergency pandemic relief funding and inflation pressures — have schools across Washington struggling to balance their budgets for the coming year. If you’re confused about the roots of this problem and how it may affect your neighborhood school, you’re not alone.

At noon Tuesday, Education Lab is hosting a live, hourlong webinar with education finance experts to answer questions about school budgets. A recording will be made available after the event.

Hear from JoLynn Berge, incoming deputy superintendent and chief financial officer for Northshore School District; T.J. Kelly, chief financial officer for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction; and David S. Knight, associate professor of education finance and policy at the University of Washington College of Education. Ed Lab reporter Dahlia Bazzaz and engagement reporter Jenn Smith will moderate the event. Register at st.news/schoolbudgetlive.