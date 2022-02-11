King County voters have approved nearly all of the school levies and one bond measure on the ballot in February’s special election.

The renewal levies and bond measure that passed will bring in billions of dollars from property taxes for educational programs, and to hire staff and do building maintenance. Although election results won’t be certified until Feb. 18, Friday’s count showed a clear picture of final results. The last ballots to be counted will be those with signature issues that need to be resolved.

Seattle Public Schools’ $646.8 million education programs and operations levy and its $783 million building, technology and academic/athletics capital Levy both received about 79% approval. Levies need 50% plus one vote to pass, and bond measures need a minimum of 60% approval to pass.

Levy renewals also passed in Bellevue, Lake Washington, Federal Way, Shoreline, Mercer Island, Northshore, Riverview and Renton. Northshore was the only district in King County with a bond measure on the ballot, and as of Friday it had 61% approval. The bond is for $425 million.

The only levies failing in King County were both measures put on the ballot by the Fife School District. But the numbers are close — it would take eight “yes” votes for the district’s capital projects technology levy to pass and less than 30 for the education programs and operational levy to pass.