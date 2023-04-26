A Kent School District bond issue that would raise $495 million to improve school buildings and athletic fields was losing by a wide margin in Tuesday’s special election.

The bond issue received about 46% approval in the first vote count, with 54% voting no. At least 60% of voters must vote yes in order for a school bond issue to pass.

The bond would pay for facility improvements, health and safety improvements and outdoor learning upgrades.

According to King County Elections, about 18,000 votes for the Kent bond issue had been counted Tuesday, representing 17% of Kent registered voters. The elections office will continue to count mail-in ballots for the next two weeks as they arrive.